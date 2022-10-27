Actor Russell Crowe saves UK bookstore from closing down with surprise donation

An independent bookstore in the UK which was on the brink of closing was saved by Hollywood actor Russell Crowe, who made a generous donation of 5,000 euros. The actor’s outreach has won hearts online with many users praising him.

Leanne and Dan Fridd, the couple who run the bookstore ‘Bookbugs and Dragon Tales’ in Norwich, were left overwhelmed with joy after the Gladiator actor made the donation, prompting more people to donate.

The couple posted a link seeking donations for the bookstore to do further outreach work with children. They wanted 15,000 euros, and after hours of online promotion, they received a donation in the name of the Academy Award-winning actor and were left “squealing”, as per a BBC report.

“Each donation has been so incredibly affirming,” Fridd was quoted as saying by BBC. The couple has not yet met the actor in person. “It’s incredible what he’s done because he’s not just given the money, but he’s given his name and the ensuing media attention that we’ve managed to get because of it,” Dan told Today.

Internet users were left delighted with the news and many appreciated Crowe’s efforts. A user commented, “What a great story. Good on you @russellcrowe.” Another user wrote, “This is great!”

“We know this isn’t the first time he’s done something like this to change people’s lives. He’s not just changed our lives, he’s changed the children of Norwich’s lives and the people we can reach,” Dan added.

ALSO READ | Twitter user shares how his mother donated her kidney to his father after he underwent 98 dialysis sessions

Leanne Fridd said she & husband Dan “squealed” when they spotted Russell Crowe’s name in an online fundraiser to keep their bookstore alive. “It’s bonkers” and surely life-changing for them. Bookbugs and Dragon Tales in Norwich received a £5,000 donation from the Gladiator actor. pic.twitter.com/meMJ41hA5G — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 27, 2022

As per a Daily Mail report, Crowe is known for his benevolent nature. He had earlier donated $200,000 to a primary school near his home in rural Australia in 2001. The donation was utilised to construct a swimming pool at the school. One of the students had drowned at the nearby Coffs Harbour beach in 2002 and reportedly, his donation was intended to enable students to become better swimmers and improve their water safety.

In another incident, he made a donation during the shoot of Cinderella Man to a Jewish primary school after their library was attacked by anti-Semitic protesters.