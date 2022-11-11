‘Rainnfall heat wave extreme winter Wilson’: Actor Rainn Wilson changes his name on social media to protest climate change

Actor Rainn Wilson, known for his role in The Office, has changed his name on Instagram to ‘RAINNFALL HEAT WAVE EXTREME WINTER WILSON’. It comes as a protest amid the ongoing climate conference, the 27th Session of Conference of Parties (COP27).

Wilson, who is trying to bring attention to the climate crisis, has urged other celebrities to change their names on social media as well. He also provided suggestions, such as ‘Leonardo Di-Polar Ice Caprio Are Melting’ for Leonardo DiCaprio, ‘Cardi The Arctic B Melting’ for Cardi B, ‘Amy Poehler Bears Are Endangered’ for Amy Peohler, and ‘Harrison Why Not Drive An Electric Ford’ for Harrison Ford.

In a video posted on Twitter, the American actor is heard saying, “Hi there, I’m Rainn Wilson. Or should I say rain-fall, heatwave, rising sea levels and we have to do something about it now, Wilson.”

Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27!

The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.

Go to link in bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/TgEG84fOmQ — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022

Emphasising on the climate crisis, Wilson adds, “Sorry to get so dark, so quick. You see, what happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic. As the polar caps melt, it drives up risks throughout the world including extreme weather events that affect all of us.”

While it is not clear if Wilson has legally changed his name, he says in the clip that he has changed it on Twitter and Instagram. However, he was not able to do so on Twitter and explaining it, he later tweeted, “P.S.THEY WON’T LET ME CHANGE MY NAME BECAUSE, ELON!”

P.S.

THEY WON’T LET ME CHANGE MY NAME BECAUSE, ELON!https://t.co/K1JfH3y3nc — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022

“So as a cheap little stunt to help save planet Earth, I’ve changed my name on Twitter, Instagram and even on my fancy writing paper Acid Rain Kills Trees Wilson, because I am an Arctic risk name changer which is going to be a game changer.”

Wilson, a member of Arctic Basecamp’s advisory board, also urged celebrities to change their names on the platform. “Our mission at Arctic Basecamp is to raise awareness of the global risks of Arctic weather change. It’s not just bad news for the Arctic, but for us, too. So that’s why I changed my name and you should too, to help tell the world leaders and influencers that we need to act now.”

“So I’m reaching out to you and lots of folks in show business to change their names. We’re going with ‘Cardi The Arctic B melting’, ‘Jack Black Carbon is Killing Us’, ‘Ty-Phoons are Increasing Burrell’, ‘Amy Poehler Bears are Endangered’, ‘Harrison Why not drive an electric Ford’, ‘Samiel Earth is Getting Hot as L Jackson’. It’s fun. It’s free,” he adds.

The COP27 conference, where global leaders gather to discuss climate change, is ongoing in Egypt. Urging the leaders to take action, Wilson tweeted, “Join me @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27! The Arctic is melting at Millions of Litres per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.”

Advertisement

Internet users appreciated his effort and some posted links of their changed names. A user commented, “I got a good one on the first attempt… Stu Soaring Temperatures Ross.” Another user wrote, “THANKS RAINFALL love yew, appreciate your efforts. Love to see which directions that wealthy advocates take in sustaining our home. Yours is very key for us all!!” A third user commented, “I’m so inspired. I’m changing my name to ‘Let’s burn some coal because the cost of living crisis has thousands freezing through winter… Smith’.Thanks Rainn.”