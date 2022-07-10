scorecardresearch
‘Tell me I can’t do it’: Actor Dhruv Uday Singh’s spoken word poem tells off naysayers

Dhruv Uday Singh also critiques everyday racism faced by brown people in the three-minute mix of rap and spoken word poetry performed at The Yard Theater in Los Angeles, USA.

July 10, 2022 6:30:40 pm
Dhruv Uday Singh, Dhruv Uday Singh tell me i can’t do it, Inspirational poem Dhruv Uday Singh, Inspiring spoken word poem, Spoken word poem, viral spoken word poem, Indian ExpressDhruv Uday Singh’s vocals were accompanied by the beats of tabla and drums, that were played by Neel Agrawal.

Words are a powerful tool of inspiration, and a recent spoken word poem by actor and writer Dhruv Uday Singh proves this. The piece titled, ‘Tell Me I Can’t Do It’ encapsulates the drive and ambition of a man against the discouraging words of naysayers.

In the three-and-a-half-minute poem, Singh encapsulates the determination of forging your own path even if the odds are stacked against you. Expressing this feeling, he recites, “Tell me I can’t do it, the odds are almost none. What does the number mean to the king of a queen, I know that I’m the one.”

Singh also critiques everyday racism and microaggressions faced by brown people and raps, “Tell me I can’t do it, ‘your melody is too high’. Your biased eyes can’t stop my rise, it’s brown guys’ time to fly. Tell me I can’t do it, brown man can’t shine that bright. Chocolate chip and glass of milk, brown stands out on that white.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dhruv Uday Singh (@dhruvudaysingh)

The actor performed the impactful mix of rap and spoken word poetry at The Yard Theater in Los Angeles, USA. His vocals were accompanied by beats of tabla and drums played by Neel Agrawal.

Singh shared the video of the live performance on his social media. He has previously worked on shows like Good Trouble, On the Verge, and Sahib Biwi Aur Boss.

