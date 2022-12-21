A family made actor Danny DeVito their Christmas tree, so he responded

With Christmas just around the corner, people are sharing pictures of their trinket-filled Christmas trees. Interestingly, a rather unique version of a Christmas tree went viral on Twitter—instead of a tree, the person had put on a string of lights on the cut out of actor and comedian Danny DeVito.

While sharing this image, Twitter user Parker (@panoparker) wrote, “We don’t have a christmas tree so we use danny devito”.

This tweet soon resonated with thousands and got over 1.4 lakh likes since it was posted on December 19. Commenting on this, a Twitter user wrote, “That is incredible, I would love to invite people round for drinks and nibbles round the DeVito tree”.

Interestingly, Danny Devito himself retweeted the picture and wrote, “Love being your Christmas Danny.” DeVito’s response also got more than four lakh likes within 24 hours.

Love being your Christmas Danny. https://t.co/XdR7Pt90at — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) December 20, 2022

Danny DeVito is long known for his cheerful persona and a large body of feel-good filmography.

Parker’s tweet about DeVito’s cut-out being used as a Christmas tree prompted others to share their own version of ‘Christmas Danny’ trees.

People shared pictures of using DeVito’s face as the star of Bethlehem on their tree, while others used his face as trinkets or even covered his life-size cutout with fake foliage to give it an appearance of a tree. Some used the veteran actor’s cutout and dressed him as Santa Claus as part of their house decorations.