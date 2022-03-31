scorecardresearch
Actor Ashley Tisdale says she bought 400 books for decoration. The internet weighs in

Ashley Tisdale is known for working in hit Disney productions like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and High School Musical.

Woman buys 400 books for decoration, Ashley Tisdale AD interview, Ashley Tisdale books, Ashley Tisdale house tour, Indian ExpressAshley Tisdale self-designed her LA house.

Most people think acquiring books is an exercise that takes place gradually over the years and anyone who breaks this norm is often dismissed by book lovers.

Something similar happened to actor Ashley Tisdale, of High School Musical fame, who attracted the ire of many netizens after she admitted in an interview that she got 400 books in one go for decorative purposes.

In the house tour video posted by Architecture Digest (AD) on Wednesday, Tisdale shows around her spacious house in Los Angeles. As she shows a shelf filled with books, she admits it was filled only recently. “These bookshelves, I have to be honest, actually did not have books in them a couple of days ago. I had my husband go to a book store and I was like ‘you need to get 400 books’. Obviously, my husband was like we should be collecting books over time and putting them on the shelves. And I was like no, no, no, not when AD comes.”

This confession has prompted many people to point out how affluent people use books for purely aesthetic purposes without having any interest in reading or collecting them.

At the same time, many people defended Tisdale and argued that the issue was being blown out of proportion.

Tisdale also commented on the ongoing debate and wrote on Twitter, “Let’s clear this up. There are some of my books from over the years in there but yea 36 shelves that hold 22 books I did not have and any interior designer would have done the same. They do it all the time, I was just honest about it.”

