Thursday, March 31, 2022
Activists put shoes outside Georgia’s parliament to remember children who died in Ukraine war

Almost 145 children are said to have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion started in late February this year.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 31, 2022 6:15:37 pm
The remembrance events replicate the Shoes on the Danube Bank memorial that marked the massacre of Hungarian Jews.The remembrance events replicate the Shoes on the Danube Bank memorial that marked the massacre of Hungarian Jews.

To mark the death of children who died in the ongoing Ukraine war, activists in Georgia put 145 pairs of children’s shoes outside their parliament building in the capital Tbilisi.

This demonstration in Tbilisi took place on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

According to Nexta, a Belarusian media outlet, 145 pairs were used to represent the estimated number of children who have lost their lives since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started in late February this year.

Earlier, a similar event took place in Hungary on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Peace activists put 300 pairs of shoes outside the Danube River in memory of 300 women, children, and elderly who died after Russian bombs fell on a theatre that was being used as shelter by people in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Interestingly, this event was held near a memorial called “Shoes on the Danube Bank”, which commemorates the massacre of Hungarian Jews who were asked to leave their shoes behind before they were shot into the river.

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, shared the pictures of the Hungary event on Facebook and said it was inspired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech.

“Activists were inspired by President Zelenskyy’s speech. A few days ago, he mentioned this special place in his address at the EU summit. He called to realise that the atrocities of the Russians in Mariupol now, in the 21st century, are no different from the atrocities of the Nazis in Budapest in 1944-1945. This call echoed in the hearts of not only Ukrainians but also many Europeans and Hungarians,” he wrote.

Several artists and organisations have been expressing anti-war sentiments and shown solidarity with the people of Ukraine through plays, opera shows, and online concerts.

