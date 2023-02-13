Watch: Acrobatic team’s gravity-defying moves break world record

Acing a ‘barani flip’, a complicated manoeuvre that requires one to jump and then do a 180-degree flip before landing on their feet, is a hard thing to perform. The members of Face Team Acrobatic Sports Theatre, an acrobatic group based out of Hungary, can not only perform this move but do it while passing a basketball.

Back in 2020, this acrobatic group managed to do 35 back-to-back barani flips while passing each other a basketball in a tightly coordinated sequence. With this, they broke the Guinness world record for the ‘longest barani flip bounce-pass relay for a forward flip slam dunk’.

On Saturday, the Guinness World Records shared a video of their highly skilled record attempt on Twitter. Commenting on the group’s gravity-defying movements, a Twitter user wrote, “That was impressive! Well executed 👏👏👏👏👏”.

Wait for the epic dunk… pic.twitter.com/msOo9K0IYs — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 11, 2023

As per the Face Team Acrobatic Sports Theatre’s website, the group was founded in 2004 and it consists of 30 members who are skilled in freestyle juggling, parkour, and acrobatic basketball. Over the years, the team has performed over 3,000 shows around the world and worked with organisations such as Cirque du Soleil, National Basketball Association, and International Basketball Federation. The group also participated in Britain’s Got Talent (UK) in 2012 and reached the semi-finals.

As of 2023, they have 14 Guinness World Records in their tally. Some of these records are, the farthest forward flip trampette slam dunk, most basketball slam dunks by a team using a trampoline in one minute, the highest throw and catch of a spinning basketball, and most passes of a spinning basketball in one minute (pair).