‘That, sir, is absolutely class’: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s gesture for Indian driver wins hearts

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince shook hands with the chauffeur and spoke to him briefly before leaving (Photo: @llss6ss1/X)

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is winning hearts after a video showed him thanking the Indian chauffeur who drove him to the airport before he left New Delhi.

Sheikh Khaled was in the national capital to represent UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the 18th BRICS Summit.

In the viral video, the Crown Prince is seen stepping out of his car at the airport and greeting dignitaries as he prepared to leave. However, just as he appeared ready to leave, he turned around and walked back to the vehicle.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

He then shook hands with the chauffeur and spoke to him briefly before leaving.