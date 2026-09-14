‘That, sir, is absolutely class’: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s gesture for Indian driver wins hearts

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is winning hearts after a video showed him thanking the Indian chauffeur who drove him to the airport before he left New Delhi.
Sheikh Khaled was in the national capital to represent UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the 18th BRICS Summit.
In the viral video, the Crown Prince is seen stepping out of his car at the airport and greeting dignitaries as he prepared to leave. However, just as he appeared ready to leave, he turned around and walked back to the vehicle.
He then shook hands with the chauffeur and spoke to him briefly before leaving.
Watch here:
ولي عهد أبوظبي الشيخ خالد بن محمد بن زايد آل نهيان
لم يقتصر توديعه على المسؤولين فقط
بل رجع ليودّع سائق السياره ..
هُنا عندما نتحدث عن مدرسة زايد ونهج محمد بن زايد ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MlwhpsvUGN
— حُزيران (@llss6ss1) September 12, 2026
The gesture has drawn attention, with users praising Sheikh Khaled for taking a moment to personally acknowledge the driver.
“Whoever is humble to God, He raises him. Humility is a noble trait whose value is only known by the most pious of God’s servants,” a user wrote.
“That sir is absolutely Class !! Others may take a lesson. Totally opposite to the perception about wealthy of the Middle East,” another user commented.
“That is the definition of a rich person, while some struggle proving it with material wealth!” a third user reacted.
During his visit, Sheikh Khaled held bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The talks covered energy supplies, trade, artificial intelligence, financial cooperation, education and tourism.
The discussions also addressed regional security concerns amid the West Asia crisis, the safety of Indian seafarers and the UAE’s participation in the BRICS framework.
The 18th BRICS Summit brought together 13 world leaders and 17 delegations in New Delhi. During the summit, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with several global leaders.