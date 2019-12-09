Viral video: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visits girl’s home after failing to shake her hand at event

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited little Aisha Mohammad at her family’s home. (Source: Twitter) Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited little Aisha Mohammad at her family’s home. (Source: Twitter)

A little girl who was reportedly heartbroken after she unsuccessfully tried to shake hands with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and images of her went viral on social media sites. So to make up for it, the Crown Prince paid a personal visit to the girl’s home just to meet her and is being praised for the gesture.

The little girl, Aisha Mohammed Masheet Al Mazroui, had put out her hand out to greet Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed during an official reception for Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. However, the Crown Prince missed her and the moment was captured on camera.

However, after the video went viral, the girl was in for a surprise. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed reportedly came across the video and visited the Mazroui family home to meet her.

زرت اليوم الطفلة عائشة محمد مشيط المزروعي وسعدت بالسلام عليها ولقاء أهلها. pic.twitter.com/XY3N3nU6Dd — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) December 2, 2019

The photos and videos of the Crown Prince’s special visit quickly went viral on social media in the region and people praised him for the gesture.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd