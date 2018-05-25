Ireland’s abortion referendum: Irish people urge Tweeple to cast their vote

The poll has created quite a buzz on social media with many giving out explanations for the vote they are planning to cast. (Source: Getty Images) The poll has created quite a buzz on social media with many giving out explanations for the vote they are planning to cast. (Source: Getty Images)

The people of Ireland have started casting votes on whether the country’s strict abortion laws should be relaxed. The result will decide whether to revoke a part of the country’s constitution, which is known as the eighth amendment, that bans abortion.

According to the law that stands, a woman is only permitted to get an abortion when her life is at risk. Other aspects such as rape, incest or fatal foetal abnormality are not considered. According to BBC, over 3.2 million (32 lakh) people were registered to vote in the referendum and as many as one lakh new voters registered ahead of the poll.

Quite interestingly, the ballot paper does not mention the Eighth Amendment or the abortion, instead asks whether the person approves the proposal to “amend the Constitution contained in the undermentioned Bill?” the same report stated. The poll has created quite a buzz on social media and many people are spilling their thoughts about the same. Many people shared details on Twitter so as to encourage more people to go out and vote.

Check out some reactions here.

Irish mutuals/followers.

Please if you can vote today DO. No matter what your opinion on the referendum is, voting is so important. I’m on my way now to vote, because even one vote can make a difference. — Ishy//#Fake_Love SOTY (@irish_ishy) May 25, 2018

Larissa Nolan comment: I’m voting No in abortion referendum because I’m a feminist, a liberal and a free thinker What kind of “feminist” thinks that a woman does not deserve a choice to do whatever she wants with her body and whatever she thinks is right for herself? — Amy (@Amy9_xx) May 25, 2018

I’m voting yes for all the young people under 18 who don’t get a say in this referendum that will shape their present and future healthcare. Let them make their own choices #voteyes #Together4Yes #VotailTa #repealthe8th — Julie Ahern (@juliecahern) May 25, 2018

The responses on social media are a mix of both “yes” and “no”. While some people urged others to go, others listed out detailed explanations about their choice of vote.

I’m so glad that I got to vote in this referendum! Voting No doesn’t stop abortion in Ireland it only stops controlled and safe abortion in Ireland. Please if you have not voted yet today vote yes!#Repealthe8th #trustwomen #voteyes pic.twitter.com/4i2IsIkln9 — Taylor (@SuchYoutube) May 25, 2018

Never felt so old in my life voting in the referendum #repeal — Debbie Kennedy (@Debbie_kennedy_) May 25, 2018

What do you have to say about abortion laws in Ireland? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd