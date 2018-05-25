Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Ireland’s abortion referendum: Irish people urge Tweeple to cast their vote

Irish people are set to cast their vote on the country’s strict abortion laws, and many people took to Twitter to spread the word. Others specified their vote and also listed out the reason.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 25, 2018 7:29:14 pm
abortion referendum voting ireland, ireland abortion voting, votiong opens in ireland, abortion voting, indian express, indian express news The poll has created quite a buzz on social media with many giving out explanations for the vote they are planning to cast. (Source: Getty Images)
The people of Ireland have started casting votes on whether the country’s strict abortion laws should be relaxed. The result will decide whether to revoke a part of the country’s constitution, which is known as the eighth amendment, that bans abortion.

According to the law that stands, a woman is only permitted to get an abortion when her life is at risk. Other aspects such as rape, incest or fatal foetal abnormality are not considered. According to BBC, over 3.2 million (32 lakh) people were registered to vote in the referendum and as many as one lakh new voters registered ahead of the poll.

Quite interestingly, the ballot paper does not mention the Eighth Amendment or the abortion, instead asks whether the person approves the proposal to “amend the Constitution contained in the undermentioned Bill?” the same report stated. The poll has created quite a buzz on social media and many people are spilling their thoughts about the same. Many people shared details on Twitter so as to encourage more people to go out and vote.

Check out some reactions here.

The responses on social media are a mix of both “yes” and “no”. While some people urged others to go, others listed out detailed explanations about their choice of vote.

What do you have to say about abortion laws in Ireland? Tell us in the comments below.

