scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 29, 2021
Breaking News

Video of weather reporter interrupted by toddler son on air wins hearts online

ABC7's Leslie Lopez was reporting the weather from her home in Los Angeles, California, on January 8 when her 10-month-old son, Nolan, made an unexpected cameo.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 29, 2021 6:19:51 pm
Toddler, Toddler videos, Toddler interrupts mother weather forecast, Toddler interrupts mother live tv, News bloopers, Toddler interrupts weather forecast, Toddler interrupts ABC news weather forecast, Leslie Lopez, ABC7 news weather forecast bloopers newsroom bloopers, Toddler interruption videos, Trending news, Indian express newsIn the video, Lopez is in the middle of a forecast when her 10-month-old son crawls on to her leg, live on air.

A weather reporter had a surprise visitor during her morning forecast, making for an adorable live TV blooper when she was interrupted by her toddler son.

ABC7’s Leslie Lopez was reporting on the weather from her home in Los Angeles, California, on January 8 when her 10-month-old son, Nolan, made an unexpected cameo.

It was Lopez’s colleague, and ABC7 News anchor Brandi Hitt, who shared the video of the adorable interruption on Twitter, which soon got widely shared across social media platforms.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the video, Lopez is seen in the middle of a forecast when her 10-month-old son crawls on to her leg, live on air. Though she paused for a laugh saying “there’s a baby down below”, she picks up her son and continues the forecast without a gaffe.

“He walks now guys, I’ve lost all control,” she adds, before breaking for a commercial.

Take a look here:

Many, who came across the video, lauded Lopez for her poise and professionalism despite the interruption. Take a look at some reactions here:

Lopez told Good Morning America that her son recently learned how to walk and decided to show off his skills at 5.40 am while all of America watched. “For the first time ever, he’s pulled himself up from sitting to standing,” she added.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

According to the news agency, Lopez has been reporting solo from her house without a crew, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 29: Latest News

Advertisement