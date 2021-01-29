Video of weather reporter interrupted by toddler son on air wins hearts online

In the video, Lopez is in the middle of a forecast when her 10-month-old son crawls on to her leg, live on air.

A weather reporter had a surprise visitor during her morning forecast, making for an adorable live TV blooper when she was interrupted by her toddler son.

ABC7’s Leslie Lopez was reporting on the weather from her home in Los Angeles, California, on January 8 when her 10-month-old son, Nolan, made an unexpected cameo.

It was Lopez’s colleague, and ABC7 News anchor Brandi Hitt, who shared the video of the adorable interruption on Twitter, which soon got widely shared across social media platforms.

In the video, Lopez is seen in the middle of a forecast when her 10-month-old son crawls on to her leg, live on air. Though she paused for a laugh saying “there’s a baby down below”, she picks up her son and continues the forecast without a gaffe.

“He walks now guys, I’ve lost all control,” she adds, before breaking for a commercial.

Take a look here:

Many, who came across the video, lauded Lopez for her poise and professionalism despite the interruption. Take a look at some reactions here:

She’s such a pro. Absolutely charming moment. — Secular Humanist Space Laser 🛸 (@SpacewaysTravel) January 28, 2021

This is what the real world looks like now I thought that was very cute made my day ❤️ — mary (@mary66750474) January 28, 2021

This woman is a consummate professional – what a champion!! — Dianne Rosky (@RoskyLegalEd) January 28, 2021

i LOVE this! you embraced the moment with grace and humor and it MADE your broadcast! we need more of that! — kathleen (@kathleennmolly) January 28, 2021

Can we have babies in all weather reports now? Please 🌟 — Chris Haber Ritacca (@ChrisRitacca) January 28, 2021

This is great! What you have here is a peeling back of the curtain. Mothers have always been superwomen. You can just see it up close now. — Denise Schipani (@DeniseSchipani) January 28, 2021

Real life of a working mom! — Karen Stickler Brown (@kbsb819) January 28, 2021

I love her reaction, she’s not angry, she handles it as someone who is comfortable with herself and her situation. She looks like a great mother. — temesgen (@temesgen77) January 28, 2021

I love this new normal!! Babies and their amazing moms in all weather reports from now on please! ❤️👶 — Kristy (@kristyfaye13) January 28, 2021

It was not just a moment of heartwarming love , but a moment of the strength of women ! It just shows how easily women can be full of love and do their job at the same time ! See I was trained by a beautiful woman and 2 daughters ! I know this strength and love ❤️👍 — @realgoon (@realgoon7) January 28, 2021

This is so adorable, and this is absolutely how it should be from now on. Real women, doing real work, multi-tasking and handling it all with grace and humor. Leslie is a rock star!!!! — Carol Soprano 🇺🇸🎼🌈☮️ (@soprano58_carol) January 28, 2021

Plus TBH I’m more likely to pay attn to the weather if there’s a chance of a random cute kid appearance. 👍🏻😘 — Impeach & Remove & Expel Traitors ☮️❤️😎 (@SmileyReet) January 28, 2021

This was a joy to see. The pandemic has been rough but the time with my kids has been amazing. They’ve talked to my customers and my customers have gotten to know them and my dog and it’s made work a lot more fun. I’m glad you get to work and have him be apart of it. — Valkyrie (@ErinHSullivan) January 28, 2021

If there is one good thing to come out of this pandemic, it is that real life has invaded our work lives. I’m Lovin’ it! — Imabeliever (@lagouldie) January 28, 2021

My favorite thing about global pandemic is seeing moms work from home and have their children join them in TV — Stephen Dulaney (@stephendulaney) January 28, 2021

Lopez told Good Morning America that her son recently learned how to walk and decided to show off his skills at 5.40 am while all of America watched. “For the first time ever, he’s pulled himself up from sitting to standing,” she added.

According to the news agency, Lopez has been reporting solo from her house without a crew, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.