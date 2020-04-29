Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
TV reporter becomes internet sensation after going on-air without his pants on

The reporter was on a show to talk about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescription drugs to people in a Florida retirement village when it was revealed that he had skipped wearing pants.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 29, 2020 1:19:17 pm
Reeve was on the show talking about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescription drugs to people in a Florida retirement village.

Working from home comes with major challenges, and one of them is the temptation to work in your shorts given video meetings only show your top half. Now one reporter has become an internet sensation after he appeared on air during the show ‘Good Morning America’ wearing a formal shirt and suit, but no pants.

ABC reporter Will Reeve appeared on the show with his shorts clearly showing due to the camera angle. The reporter only learnt about his error after people started sharing screengrabs of the segment on Twitter and Instagram .

Reeve was on the show to talk about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescription drugs to people in a Florida retirement village. His choice of wardrobe wasn’t revealed initially thanks to graphics on the screen, but when they were pulled off, the reporter’s decision to skip wearing pants was revealed.

Watch the moment here:

As the photos of him started doing the rounds of the internet, Reeves assured people that he had his shorts on.

“I will not be getting hired as a camera operator any time soon,” he replied to one tweet.

“I have ARRIVED… in the most hilariously mortifying way possible,” Reeve joked after photos him went viral online. He went on to explain that he had started to get ready for “a post-GMA workout a little too soon,” and is now rethinking his morning routine.

“Any sartorial tips from (online commenters) who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome,” he tweeted. “Now, back to work. Wearing pants.”

Many joked on social media about how they’ve found themselves in similar situations while working from home.

The ABC News reporter is the son of late actor Christopher Reeve, who was best known for playing Superman in a series of films, and many drew parallels with the superhero to cheer him up.

When Buzzfeed News reached out to him about the viral moment he replied, “Let me get dressed and I’ll get back to you soon 😂.”

