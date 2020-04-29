TV reporter becomes internet sensation after going on-air without his pants on

Reeve was on the show talking about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescription drugs to people in a Florida retirement village. Reeve was on the show talking about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescription drugs to people in a Florida retirement village.

Working from home comes with major challenges, and one of them is the temptation to work in your shorts given video meetings only show your top half. Now one reporter has become an internet sensation after he appeared on air during the show ‘Good Morning America’ wearing a formal shirt and suit, but no pants.

ABC reporter Will Reeve appeared on the show with his shorts clearly showing due to the camera angle. The reporter only learnt about his error after people started sharing screengrabs of the segment on Twitter and Instagram .

Hey put some pants on my guy pic.twitter.com/PpCIBRrjP5 — Adam Graham (@grahamorama) April 28, 2020

Reeve was on the show to talk about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescription drugs to people in a Florida retirement village. His choice of wardrobe wasn’t revealed initially thanks to graphics on the screen, but when they were pulled off, the reporter’s decision to skip wearing pants was revealed.

Watch the moment here:

As the photos of him started doing the rounds of the internet, Reeves assured people that he had his shorts on.

“I will not be getting hired as a camera operator any time soon,” he replied to one tweet.

“I have ARRIVED… in the most hilariously mortifying way possible,” Reeve joked after photos him went viral online. He went on to explain that he had started to get ready for “a post-GMA workout a little too soon,” and is now rethinking his morning routine.

I have ARRIVED* *in the most hilariously mortifying way possible https://t.co/2NQ85QEJVr — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

“Any sartorial tips from (online commenters) who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome,” he tweeted. “Now, back to work. Wearing pants.”

When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide).

Hope everyone got a much needed laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/GbyLBhL7Be — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Many joked on social media about how they’ve found themselves in similar situations while working from home.

The ABC News reporter is the son of late actor Christopher Reeve, who was best known for playing Superman in a series of films, and many drew parallels with the superhero to cheer him up.

Is it too much to expect reporters to wear pants?@GMA pic.twitter.com/064cNDsmID — K Prudhomme O’Brien (@prudhommeobrien) April 28, 2020

You’re a national hero now — andy lassner (@andylassner) April 28, 2020

To the @GMA reporter who forgot to wear pants for this morning’s broadcast: you are officially the most relatable person on television and my new favorite news anchor pic.twitter.com/JmNbNxvTv3 — Ben There Done That (@basicrasic) April 28, 2020

The best part of this story is Reeve totally OWNING no pants. https://t.co/uA0IlTI0wQ — Dr. Kiki Sanford (@drkiki) April 28, 2020

You have become the welcome face of quarantine. Don’t you DARE apologize! We need this realness! — AlextheSnark (@SnarkAlexthe) April 28, 2020

You look like an in-studio sports anchor. I don’t see the issue 😉 — Brian Sandler (@_BrianSandler) April 28, 2020

FINALLY…someone not wearing pants who we actually WANT to see not wearing pants! Looking GOOD lifting up a nation, @ReeveWill ! 👍🙏😆 #WillReeve #GMA #Indeed https://t.co/IVsxCnirFf — Leighton (@LeightonDumas) April 28, 2020

At least he made fun of himself. Tangerine Man would have insisted that he was wearing a full suit and the media photoshopped the image with boxers to make him look bad. — Dan Ripple 🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸🌊 (@danripple) April 28, 2020

Brilliant. You have also given away the secret to every male senior portrait of ever. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 28, 2020

Next segment, a pants off dance off. We live in strange times might as well lean into them a little. pic.twitter.com/kOm4KKp9Su — Gemma (@GemmaBabbler) April 28, 2020

The inevitable has happened… 🤣 Son of Superman Gets Caught Doing GMA Segment with No Pants Onhttps://t.co/894QilBCLG — atlwx (@atlwx) April 28, 2020

When Buzzfeed News reached out to him about the viral moment he replied, “Let me get dressed and I’ll get back to you soon 😂.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd