‘Your puppy was waiting for you’: Dog abandoned by the roadside leaves netizens emotional

Pictures of an abandoned puppy sitting on an armchair at the side of a road in Brookhaven, Mississippi have left many emotional after they went viral on social media. The dog was spotted by a woman, who called animal control service after she saw someone dumping the pooch on the roadside along with the armchair and a television.

Sharon Norton, an animal control officer at Brookhaven Mississippi, was alerted about the dog’s whereabouts and later shared pictures of the pup on a Facebook group and addreseed her message to the person who had dumped the animal.

“I get a message this morning to go check out this dog that’s in the chair, this is what I pulled up and seen… To the person that dumped this chair, your puppy was waiting for you to come back, slowly starving to death because it was afraid to leave the chair to find food. Shame on you for doing this to this puppy…”

Once shared online, it did not take long for the pictures to go viral, with animal lovers expressing disapointment over the abandonment. While many seemed furious towards the owner, others praised Norton for sharing the story and saving the puppy. Moreover, some also offered to help out the pup with foster care.

Accoridong to a Fox8 report, the dog will be taken to a shelter home and put up for adoption.