Police find abandoned boat tied to ‘No Parking’ sign in US

Vehicles parked beside ‘No Parking’ traffic sign board draw penalty. How about an abandoned boat?

Police officers in California in the US were left bewildered after finding a boat parked beside the ‘No Parking’ signboard on March 5. The Irwindale police department took to Twitter to share photographs of the unlawful parking of the boat at the side of Los Angeles Street.

A small white boat can be seen tied to the pole in the street in the photographs. After spotting the boat, it was immediately removed by the city yard crew and taken to the local tow yard, as per a UPI report.

Ahoy, you can’t park there! At least the captain was kind enough to anchor his boat to the street sign before he abandoned ship….This derelict vessel was found adrift on Los Angeles Street west of Azusa Canyon Road yesterday. It was promptly removed by our city yard crew. pic.twitter.com/07z7gwN1Hm — Irwindale Police Department (@IrwindalePolice) March 5, 2022

Netizens were intrigued by the post and pointed out the absence of the boat’s trailer. “Exactly, which was why the boat was tethered – so they could pull the trailer out from underneath the boat,” commented a user.

Trailer was worth more than the boat! Lol — Aimarooni (@Aimarooni) March 5, 2022

exactly, which was why the boat was tethered – so they could pull the trailer out from underneath the boat. — jonnygolf (@jonnygolf) March 8, 2022

East Bay times cited Sergeant Rudy Gatto, the spokesperson for the Irwindale police department, as saying that registration for the boat was four years out of date. A notice will be sent to the owner and there is no report of any stolen boat, Gatto said.