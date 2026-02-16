Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a ‘mother’ in a stuffed orangutan

In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo (Image source: @volcaholic1/X)

A six-month-old macaque named Punch has captured hearts online after videos showed him hugging a stuffed orangutan for comfort at Ichikawa City Zoo. Born in July 2025, Punch was abandoned by his mother soon after birth.

According to Heraldo USA, Zookeepers began hand-raising him and have been tracking his development while slowly helping him get friendly with other macaques. Since infant monkeys naturally cling to their mothers, caretakers gave Punch blankets and soft toys to reduce stress. He eventually formed a strong attachment to the stuffed orangutan.

Punch was then introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo. Although he has started socialising with them, he still keeps his stuffed companion close as he continues to adjust to his new surroundings, the report added.