Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a ‘mother’ in a stuffed orangutan

A six-month-old macaque named Punch has captured hearts online after videos showed him hugging a stuffed orangutan for comfort at Ichikawa City Zoo. Born in July 2025, Punch was abandoned by his mother soon after birth.
According to Heraldo USA, Zookeepers began hand-raising him and have been tracking his development while slowly helping him get friendly with other macaques. Since infant monkeys naturally cling to their mothers, caretakers gave Punch blankets and soft toys to reduce stress. He eventually formed a strong attachment to the stuffed orangutan.
Punch was then introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo. Although he has started socialising with them, he still keeps his stuffed companion close as he continues to adjust to his new surroundings, the report added.
Videos going viral on X show Punch cuddling the toy while sleeping. Sharing the video, an X handle @volcaholic1 wrote, “They gave him a plush orangutan toy, which he carries everywhere, hugging it while he sleeps, using it for comfort when he feels nervous, and even taking it with him as he interacts with the other monkeys.”
“In mid‑January, Punch was successfully introduced to a group of other macaques at the zoo, though he still stays close to his cuddly companion as he adjusts,” it added.
Watch here:
February 14, 2026
The video quickly gained traction, drawing a flurry of reactions. “Ugh. I just want to hold him and love him. Make him feel safe, happy, and very much loved,” a user wrote. “Punch, one day you’ll grow up and leave Mummy’s side. But for now, it’s alright to stay right here, next to the warmest mummy in the world,” another user commented.
“Very cute I hope this monkey gets to live a great life full with friends and love and companionship. Good luck monkey, be brave and unbreakable in the face of evil,” a third user reacted.
