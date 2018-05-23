AB de Villiers retires from international cricket: Twitterati bid goodbye to the ‘last Infinity Stone’

AB de Villiers retires from international cricket: The former South African captain has quite a fan following in India. (Source: Reuters) AB de Villiers retires from international cricket: The former South African captain has quite a fan following in India. (Source: Reuters)

The former South African captain and one of the most celebrated cricketers in recent times, AB de Villiers shocked cricket buffs as he announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Wednesday (May 23). He broke the news in a video on Twitter where the cricketer said, “It is time for others to take over. I’ve had my turn and to be honest, I am tired.”

Till now, AB de Villiers has played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals for South Africa. He last played in the final Test match between Australia and South Africa between March and April in 2018. Disclosing it to his fans on Twitter, Villiers wrote: “I’ve made a big decision today.” Breaking the news in a video, the cricketer said, “It is time for others to take over. I’ve had my turn and to be honest, I am tired.”

I’ve made a big decision today pic.twitter.com/In0jyquPOK — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 23, 2018

De Villiers has had an astounding career and ends his career with 9,577 ODI runs, 8,765 Test runs – averaging over 50 in both – and with 1672 runs in T20 Internationals. “I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect. After 114 Test matches, 228 ODI’s and 78 T20 Internationals, it is time for others to take over,” he said. This announcement came as a huge shock to several fans. People couldn’t believe that their favourite cricketer could be “tired” and expressed their disappointment on social media.

While one wrote, “The universe lost its last infinity stone ,AB de villiers😢😞 We’ll miss u Mr. 360😞 have a great life ahead!” another wrote, “You had it all. Be it 43 (297) or 162 (66). You knew how to handle the game. Thank you AB de Villiers for the memories.”

ABD international career: 420 Matches

20,014 Runs

47 Centuries

109 fifties One wonderful career! Thank you AB De Villiers 🙏 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 23, 2018

The universe lost its last infinity stone,AB de villiers😢😞 We’ll miss u Mr. 360😞 have a great life ahead! — Neetesh (@infineetz) May 23, 2018

You had it all. Be it 43 (297) or 162 (66). You knew how to handle the game. Thank you AB de Villiers for the memories. — 🐸 (@imdfucc) May 23, 2018

The universe lost its last infinity stone,AB de villiers😢😞 We’ll miss u Mr. 360😞 have a great life ahead!@ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/Kq3x1Ws9h8 — MAHESH DHINDLE (@Maheshdhindle) May 23, 2018

AB de villiers retired. feeling like another crush got married to someone else — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) May 23, 2018

If AB De Villiers can retire because “to be honest, im tired” does that mean that i can also retire ???

Im also tired. Of university. Of life. Of adulting. Of everything. — Dhorat the Explorer (@radhxxya_) May 23, 2018

AB de Villiers said “I am tired”. Okay. A tired AB is better than the freshers in your team dude. Come on, do a Shahid Afridi, AB. You won’t hear us say that ever again, but just do it this time. Come on, you beast. You can do anything.#ABDevilliers — Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCricketBuff) May 23, 2018

