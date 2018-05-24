After AB de Villiers’ announced his retirement from international cricket, one of the Twitter users tried to convince him to not retire with this meme. (Source: Bollywood G***u/Twitter) After AB de Villiers’ announced his retirement from international cricket, one of the Twitter users tried to convince him to not retire with this meme. (Source: Bollywood G***u/Twitter)

Even as cricket fans closer home and across the world were celebrating AB de Villiers’ miraculous catch that resulted in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Alex Hales’ dismissal in an IPL match recently, the legendary cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket on Twitter. Not surprisingly, his statement disrupted world peace quite naturally, with fans of the gentleman’s game and of Villiers himself were left shattered. Expressing their shock and dismay, many took to Twitter. Meanwhile, when the news started to sink in for many, they took to Twitter, as they continued mourning in the language they know best — MEMES. Yes, come spring or summer, good news or bad, Netizens are best known to emote through relatable memes and they were no different this time either.

The cricketer, in a video that he uploaded on Twitter broke the news that “It is time for others to take over. I’ve had my turn and to be honest, I am tired.” Villiers played his final test match between Australia and South Africa between March and April in 2018. As he announced his “big decision” to fans on the micro-blogging site, they, on their part, took to paying their tributes to the 34-year-old South African cricketer who has played in 78 T20 internationals, 228 ODIs and 114 tests, till date.

Here is a look at some of the trending memes on Twitter.

She : I’m breaking up with you

Me : oh ok

She : and AB Devilliers is retiring from International cricket

Me : pic.twitter.com/YRgux5wxux — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 23, 2018

Friend : did you hear about AB Devilliers retiring from International cricket Me : pic.twitter.com/i8MDWwGXXt — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 23, 2018

Song on everyone’s lips –

♬ A.B. na jaao chod kar , ke dil abhi bhara nahin. ♬ — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 23, 2018

I am voting for BJP if Modiji can make this happen. #ABDevilliers pic.twitter.com/UOkw794713 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 23, 2018

Even God of cricket is saying – “Ruk jaa bhai. Tere aage haath jodta hun.” #ABDevilliers pic.twitter.com/cHvh5hm8SG — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 23, 2018

What is your sad meme on AB de Villiers’ retirement? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

