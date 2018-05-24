Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Twitterati lament AB de Villiers’ retirement in the language they know best — MEMES

As the news of AB de Villiers' retirement from international cricket started to sink in for many, many fans took to Twitter, continuing to mourn in the language they know best — MEMES.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2018 12:08:19 pm
ab de villiers, ab de villiers reitrement, ab de villiers twitter, ab de villiers retirement Twitter reactions, ab de villiers latest news, AB de villiers tweets, AB de vliliers updates, Indian express, Indian express News After AB de Villiers’ announced his retirement from international cricket, one of the Twitter users tried to convince him to not retire with this meme. (Source: Bollywood G***u/Twitter)

Even as cricket fans closer home and across the world were celebrating AB de Villiers’ miraculous catch that resulted in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Alex Hales’ dismissal in an IPL match recently, the legendary cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket on Twitter. Not surprisingly, his statement disrupted world peace quite naturally, with fans of the gentleman’s game and of Villiers himself were left shattered. Expressing their shock and dismay, many took to Twitter. Meanwhile, when the news started to sink in for many, they took to Twitter, as they continued mourning in the language they know best — MEMES. Yes, come spring or summer, good news or bad, Netizens are best known to emote through relatable memes and they were no different this time either.

The cricketer, in a video that he uploaded on Twitter broke the news that “It is time for others to take over. I’ve had my turn and to be honest, I am tired.” Villiers played his final test match between Australia and South Africa between March and April in 2018. As he announced his “big decision” to fans on the micro-blogging site, they, on their part, took to paying their tributes to the 34-year-old South African cricketer who has played in 78 T20 internationals, 228 ODIs and 114 tests, till date.

Here is a look at some of the trending memes on Twitter.

What is your sad meme on AB de Villiers’ retirement? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

