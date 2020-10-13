AB de Villiers’ six hits moving car outside Sharjah stadium, how netizens reacted

One of the highlight the match was when De Villiers, also known as Mr 360 managed to send one of his massive six’s out of the stadium and one hitting a moving car on the road.

AB de Villiers came up with another stellar performance Monday as he scored an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore secure a comprehensive 82-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. But one of the highlights of his inning was a huge six that flew out of the stadium and hit a moving car on a road.

“Barring one super-human, everyone struggled on that pitch,” Kohli, Bangalore’s captain said about the South African star. It was de Villers’ third half-century of the IPL season on the Sharjah pitch.

The duo managed to put together an unbroken third-wicket stand of 100 runs from 7.4 overs.

Here’s how people reacted to the hit:

Wah sab tik hai but jis bechare ka car demage hue hai uski repairing ke pese kon dega https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png By the way dil jit liya aaj #ABDevilliers #KKRvCSK pic.twitter.com/Sc9mH1GjxA — ishu (@ishu35169176) October 12, 2020

AB de Villiers just hit a ball so far in Sharjah in the UAE it hit a car on the motorway 😳 How is that even possible?! Health and safety folks!! 🙈 — Ben Mole (@BenMole11) October 12, 2020

The victory was Bangalore’s fifth win of the tournament and took it to the third position in the points table.

