AB de Villiers’ six hits moving car outside Sharjah stadium, how netizens reacted

AB de Villiers came up with another stellar performance Monday as he scored an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore secure a comprehensive 82-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. But one of the highlights of his inning was a huge six that flew out of the stadium and hit a moving car on a road.
“Barring one super-human, everyone struggled on that pitch,” Kohli, Bangalore’s captain said about the South African star. It was de Villers’ third half-century of the IPL season on the Sharjah pitch.
The duo managed to put together an unbroken third-wicket stand of 100 runs from 7.4 overs.
Here’s how people reacted to the hit:
It seems, tomorrow there will be a queue in #Sharjah for special car insurance with ‘hitting with cricket ball’ clause!!#ABDevilliers you beauty….!! #PlayBold@RCBTweets @ABdeVilliers17 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/20QH1qzZL1
— Jagdish R Chandra (@JagdishRChandra) October 12, 2020
Here is the second six of AB de Villiers landing on the Sharjah road. Previous one hit two cars :-D #ipl2020 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/pBWSJTnj08
— Paul Watson 🇿🇦🌍🇮🇪🇿🇼💕🏏 (@watsonmpaul) October 12, 2020
#ABDevilliers hits six on moving car 👌👌 #IPL2020 #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/6xY2SSdY4W
— Ashish Rajendra kumar (@Ashish_ark_31) October 12, 2020
Abd sixes out of the ground hitting the cars 😎 #ABDevilliers #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/AiEuH0Cneq
— Gautam (@Gautamgaduu) October 12, 2020
Wah sab tik hai but jis bechare ka car demage hue hai uski repairing ke pese kon dega
By the way dil jit liya aaj #ABDevilliers #KKRvCSK pic.twitter.com/Sc9mH1GjxA
— ishu (@ishu35169176) October 12, 2020
AB de Villiers just hit a ball so far in Sharjah in the UAE it hit a car on the motorway 😳 How is that even possible?! Health and safety folks!! 🙈
— Ben Mole (@BenMole11) October 12, 2020
Car owner while passing through Sharjah Stadium #RCBvKKR #ABDevilliers #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/LArxcK04Oc
— 🇮🇳HE_MANT mali (@GoyalHEMANT1) October 12, 2020
The victory was Bangalore’s fifth win of the tournament and took it to the third position in the points table.
