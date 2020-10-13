scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Bihar polls

AB de Villiers’ six hits moving car outside Sharjah stadium, how netizens reacted

One of the highlights of AB de Villiers' inning against the Kolkata Knight Riders was a huge six that flew out of the stadium and hit a moving car on a road. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 13, 2020 12:24:24 pm
AB de Villiers, sic, moving car, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB vs KKR, IPL 2020, sports news, cricket news, Trending news, Viral video, Indian Express newsOne of the highlight the match was when De Villiers, also known as Mr 360 managed to send one of his massive six’s out of the stadium and one hitting a moving car on the road.

AB de Villiers came up with another stellar performance Monday as he scored an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore secure a comprehensive 82-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. But one of the highlights of his inning was a huge six that flew out of the stadium and hit a moving car on a road.

“Barring one super-human, everyone struggled on that pitch,” Kohli, Bangalore’s captain said about the South African star. It was de Villers’ third half-century of the IPL season on the Sharjah pitch.

The duo managed to put together an unbroken third-wicket stand of 100 runs from 7.4 overs.

Here’s how people reacted to the hit:

The victory was Bangalore’s fifth win of the tournament and took it to the third position in the points table.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 13: Latest News

Advertisement