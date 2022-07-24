‘Boman Irani from Three Idiots’: Ambidextrous Mangaluru girl wows netizens with ‘superhuman’ skills

July 24, 2022 5:15:08 pm
Being ambidextrous is a rare feat, with only one per cent of the world’s population having the ability to write equally well with both hands.
A 17-year-old girl from Karnataka, however, finds herself among the rarest of such rare individuals as she is not only ambidextrous but can write simultaneously with her hands in 11 different ways, including blindfolded and in opposite directions.
Mangaluru resident Aadi Swaroopa, who can also write in two languages – English and Kannada – at the same time, has previously been named by the Lata Foundation’s Exclusive World Record for writing 45 words unidirectionally in one minute. The multitalented teenager aspires to break at least one Guinness World Record in the coming years.
Recently, a video of her writing in different styles using both hands went viral and netizens, in good nature, compared her “superhuman” writing abilities with that of the character Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus, played by Boman Irani, who was portrayed as an ambidextrous genius in the 2009 Bollywood film 3 Idiots.
Unlike most children her age, Swaroopa studied in an informal school, Swaroopa Adhyayana Kendra, which was run by her parents. She appeared for her Class 10 board exam as an external candidate in 2021. The same year, the India Book of Records gave her an award for “being an incredible visual memory artist” who has the “ability to represent words through line art”.
Swaroopa often posts her artwork on her Instagram account. She is also trained in Hindustani music by Pandit Ravikiran and has performed in over 50 shows as a Yakshagana (traditional Kannada theatre) artist.
