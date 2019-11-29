A woman mistakenly sent Thanksgiving invite to a stranger in 2016, it’s now an annual ritual

The duo has remained close and has managed to meet on all thanksgiving since 2016. The duo has remained close and has managed to meet on all thanksgiving since 2016.

An Arizona woman accidentally invited a stranger over for Thanksgiving dinner instead of her grandson in 2016. But four years after the error, the man continues to visit her every year for the festival, and they’ve just celebrated their fourth Thanksgiving together.

The unusual friendship started in 2016 when Wanda Dench accidentally texted Jamal Hinton instead of her grandson.

Hinton, who was 17-years-old at the time, replied to the invite but then informed Dench that she had got the wrong number. Hinton then jokingly asked if he can still get a plate at the dinner to which Dench replied, “That’s what grandmas do … feed everyone.”

According to CNN, Hinton drove to Mesa, Arizona to meet Dench and her family. The duo has since remained close and have managed to meet for all the Thanksgivings since. They’ve also met to catch up on each other’s lives.

The story of the unusual friendship came to light when Hinton shared a screenshot of the conversation back in 2016. Now the internet is reacting to the story. Here are some reactions:

