A man auto-tuned his cat’s meowing, and the song is a viral hit now

Tired of his cat’s morning meowing, a man auto-tuned it and people can’t get enough of this hit ‘track’. The video has already garnered over two million views on Twitter, and is now even being remixed.

Joaquin Baldwin, who works as a animation artist at Disney, released a video compilation of his cat Elton’s sounds, that were auto-tuned using an app. While autotune is routinely used in the music industry for pitch correction, Baldwin stunned people with his creation.

Here’s the clip that’s going viral.

Autotuned the cat because he won’t shut up in the mornings. I don’t know how this helps but I did it anyway. pic.twitter.com/JjOrSttEak — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) February 18, 2019

As people went gaga, Baldwin revealed how he created the masterpiece and said he used an app called Voloco — a free iOS and Android app for pitch processing. And said the singing cat wasn’t available for autographs.

I used @VolocoApp to record him, free app with lots of simple options to autotune. Elton is taking a break from all the fame now, no autographs pls. pic.twitter.com/R56MluQPKA — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) February 18, 2019

The video received a lot of reactions online, with some impressed by the musical abilities of the cat and demanding that he should be signed up by a record label soon. Others wanted to try it on their own pets.

I’ve got a couple of decent backing singers if you need them. https://t.co/ExLUN3gHjS — Jonathan Lampon (@jlampon) February 19, 2019

This alarmed all three of my cats. Junior is probably secretly hoping I’ll do this to him. https://t.co/oJHysW11ev — Stacey Burns 🦝 (@WentRogue) February 19, 2019

Why did this make me laugh so hard https://t.co/7diGoNUJVb — melissa 👒 (@dollybird1963) February 19, 2019

Want this as my ringtone plz 😺 https://t.co/TWHy2qePjk — Jade O’Halloran (@_verdoux) February 19, 2019

Stop everything…this cat is autotuned. When someone invents robot pets can this be a setting please? https://t.co/5feDArF83P — Edward Houghton (@EHoughtonCIPD) February 19, 2019

Someone please get this cat on the new Run The Jewels record. https://t.co/mU7PMceFD8 — Slay Dunaway (@notbrodyjenner) February 18, 2019

Eddie just FLIPPED OUT over this sound. He nearly attacked my phone. https://t.co/ENLBw5p58Y — 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚌𝚎 𝙾𝚍𝚍𝚒𝚝𝚢 (@StaceGots) February 18, 2019

I’m crying, your auto tuned cat summoned my cat from her bed and now she’s staring at me wanting answers I can’t provide — Extremely Tired Anxiety (@Hyuuchuu) February 18, 2019

I wanna try this with my cat now since she yowls — 🌱 Moth! 🌱 (@moth_sprout) February 18, 2019

Baldwin then produced a sequel, giving in to public demand, and we found a remixed version on YouTube.

“Yass” version no one asked for. pic.twitter.com/Y3CSDH3Ha4 — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) February 18, 2019

And if all of this isn’t enough for you, here’s the remixed version of Elton’s hits.