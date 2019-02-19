Toggle Menu
A man auto-tuned his cat’s meowing, and the song is a viral hit nowhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/a-video-of-an-auto-tuned-cat-is-going-viral-and-tweeple-cant-have-enough-of-it-5591547/

A man auto-tuned his cat’s meowing, and the song is a viral hit now

The video received a lot of reactions online, with some impressed by the musical abilities of the cat and demanding that he should be signed up by a record label soon. There's also a remix available now.

cat auto tune, auto tuned apps, animal voices auto-tuned, cat auto tuned viral video, cat music video, viral news, funny news, indian express, odd news
People are urging record labels to sign Elton! (Source: Joaquin Baldwin/ Twitter)

Tired of his cat’s morning meowing, a man auto-tuned it and people can’t get enough of this hit ‘track’. The video has already garnered over two million views on Twitter, and is now even being remixed.

Joaquin Baldwin, who works as a animation artist at Disney, released a video compilation of his cat Elton’s sounds, that were auto-tuned using an app. While autotune is routinely used in the music industry for pitch correction, Baldwin stunned people with his creation.

Here’s the clip that’s going viral.

As people went gaga, Baldwin revealed how he created the masterpiece and said he used an app called Voloco — a free iOS and Android app for pitch processing. And said the singing cat wasn’t available for autographs.

The video received a lot of reactions online, with some impressed by the musical abilities of the cat and demanding that he should be signed up by a record label soon. Others wanted to try it on their own pets.

Baldwin then produced a sequel, giving in to public demand, and we found a remixed version on YouTube.

And if all of this isn’t enough for you, here’s the remixed version of Elton’s hits.

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Jet Blue says it will rename aircraft after baby that was born on it mid-flight
2 Man drives around with son sitting on tire attached to the car; viral video triggers police investigation
3 Food app shows order going from north to south India, company's reply steals show