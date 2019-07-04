A baby dugong is Thailand’s ‘sweetheart’ after video goes viral

An orphaned baby dugong named Marium has swum her way into hearts across Thailand after a video of her hugging her human helper went viral. Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) has called her the “nation’s sweetheart”.

The dugong was found swimming alone in Thailand’s southern Krabi province and conservationists suspect she was an orphan. She was rescued and taken to a nearby dugong habitat, where she would tend to go up to the boats and the canoes, reports The Guardian.

International Union of Conservation for Nature has listed the dugongs, a type of sea cow that is found in Thailand’s waters, as “vulnerable”, and say they’re at a high risk of extinction.

Marium is being hand-reared and is hand-fed milk and seagrass. However, it’s not certain that she would be able to survive in the wild.

An online appeal raised enough money from Marium’s fans to pay for her care for a whole year. Next, there’s going to be a video live-stream of her daily activities.