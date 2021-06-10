scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 10, 2021
A vaccine promotion video by the French govt is going viral online. Here’s why

"With each vaccination, life begins again. Let's all get vaccinated now," read the caption of the clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 10, 2021 11:42:05 pm
French vaccination ad, promote vaccination, vaccine ad campaigns, vaccine promotion, vaccination, vaccination campaign, viral video, trending video, trending news, Indian Express newsWhile the video is in French, it has touched the hearts of many people on the internet.

The Ministry of Solidarity and Health in France has launched an ad campaign to dispel vaccine hesitancy, and its hopeful message is touching hearts worldwide.

Their latest video, which was shared by the official Twitter account of the ministry, features people getting jabbed with enthusiasm. It builds anticipation of a better future as it shows public spaces such as markets, offices, theatres, university halls, and stadiums opening up after people have been vaccinated.

“With each vaccination, life begins again. Let’s all get vaccinated now,” read the caption of the clip, which has now gone viral on social media.

Shared on June 9, the clip has garnered over 1.3 lakh views, with netizens appreciating the ministry’s creative efforts in promoting vaccination. While the video is in French, it has touched the hearts of many on the internet.

The ministry has released just as emotionally resounding vaccination promotion videos in the past too.

The French ministry is not the only one to launch such an ad campaign to promote vaccines. In the past, various brands, companies and even celebrities have come forward to encourage vaccination. Most of these campaigns show a future where human contact is possible just the way it used to be before the pandemic. Take a look at some more of these beautifully produced vaccine campaigns below:

