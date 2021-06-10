A vaccine promotion video by the French govt is going viral online. Here’s why

While the video is in French, it has touched the hearts of many people on the internet.

The Ministry of Solidarity and Health in France has launched an ad campaign to dispel vaccine hesitancy, and its hopeful message is touching hearts worldwide.

Their latest video, which was shared by the official Twitter account of the ministry, features people getting jabbed with enthusiasm. It builds anticipation of a better future as it shows public spaces such as markets, offices, theatres, university halls, and stadiums opening up after people have been vaccinated.

“With each vaccination, life begins again. Let’s all get vaccinated now,” read the caption of the clip, which has now gone viral on social media.

À chaque vaccination c’est la vie qui reprend. Faisons nous tous vacciner maintenant. pic.twitter.com/pd5n1dWPGE — Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) June 9, 2021

Shared on June 9, the clip has garnered over 1.3 lakh views, with netizens appreciating the ministry’s creative efforts in promoting vaccination. While the video is in French, it has touched the hearts of many on the internet.

Truly uplifting 👍 — pucchchi (@PinguSinatra) June 10, 2021

Now that’s how to do ads. — AnthonyJ (@AnthonyJohnG) June 9, 2021

This made me cry. I hope our country also can finally get here soon🤞🏻 https://t.co/37T2Zh5J8r — mediocre gandhi (@mediocregandhi) June 10, 2021

A well made vaccination ad from France. Extra points for showing the actual injection, so it looks less intimidating for the needle-shy. https://t.co/N91yg4tgMY — Joe Coleman (@JOETHECOLEMAN) June 10, 2021

Wow. PSA's will work if they inspire. And this does https://t.co/ceNBQZ45wC — Shakthi (@notshakthi) June 10, 2021

The ministry has released just as emotionally resounding vaccination promotion videos in the past too.

Pour nous retrouver demain, vaccinons-nous. pic.twitter.com/CjzmHvpHaO — Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) March 9, 2021

The French ministry is not the only one to launch such an ad campaign to promote vaccines. In the past, various brands, companies and even celebrities have come forward to encourage vaccination. Most of these campaigns show a future where human contact is possible just the way it used to be before the pandemic. Take a look at some more of these beautifully produced vaccine campaigns below: