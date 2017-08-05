A UK pub gave a fitting reply after an insecure boyfriend asked a pub to spy on his girlfriend

In case, you are not familiar with the jargon, a hen party is a bachelorette party with a farm-themed name. In case, you are not familiar with the jargon, a hen party is a bachelorette party with a farm-themed name.

There is no place for insecurity and spying in a relationship. But often people forget this and try to intervene in their partner’s life secretly. Haven’t we all heard stories about boyfriends or husbands checking their partner’s phone messages or emails? Or girlfriends and wives picking up a fight only based on assumptions? Yes, but what this guy did no one should be proud of. But thankfully, he was given a fitting reply and put to a task he deserved.

A night club in Newcastle called Filthy’s lambasted a boyfriend, who tried to bribe the staff at the bar to spy on his girlfriend, while she was there partying with her friends. The club shared a screenshot of his private message to them and posted it on their Facebook page and gave an apt reply.

“Hi my girlfriend is headed in with a Hens party this weekend,” he wrote. “I was wondering if I would be able to pay a staff member to keep an eye on her and make sure there’s no men at their table, etc. I don’t want the staff member to let the group know they’re watching though!”

In case, you are not familiar with the jargon, a hen party is a bachelorette party with a farm-themed name. The club put up his message on their Facebook wall and clarified, “For anybody else considering offering us cash to casually stalk their partners.. we are a bar, not private investigators / professional perverts.” And laden with sarcasm, this message is something he’ll never forget. “We can, however, add some finishing touches to the reserved area such as personalised name cards & bubbly on arrival!”

Read the full post here

People are loving the pub’s response and slamming the insecure boyfriend.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd