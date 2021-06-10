Twitter user’s viral thread on wanting to date the ‘old-fashioned’ way resonates with netizens

Many desi users also joked about how they wanted to meet people in the 'old fashioned way' like in Bollywood movies.

While dating once used to be all about fancy dinners, movie nights and fun outdoor activities, the ongoing pandemic has replaced all this with dating apps, video calls and Netflix parties.

While the drastic change has not been easy for all, a Twitter user’s longing to go back to the ‘old-fashioned’ way of dating has deeply resonated with the internet, triggering a meme fest.

“Deleting my dating apps because I want to meet someone the old fashioned way (he sells me onions, I sell him jars of spiced peaches),” wrote user @jzux in a tweet. The tweet referred to a 1998 Young Adult novel Holes, where a boy named Sam exchanges his onions with one of the protagonists for a jar of peaches.

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (he sells me onions, i sell him jars of spiced peaches) — trash jones (@jzux) June 8, 2021

The tweet went viral and amassed more than four lakh likes and 40,000 retweets within two days. So many netizens related to it that they started making versions of their own. They referenced plots and quirky moments of pop culture where the lovers met each other in unconventional ways.

Sparknotes, an educational website, tweeted a scenario referencing the famous play Romeo and Juliet.

deleting my dating apps because I want to meet someone the old fashioned way (we make eye contact across a crowded room and die tragically as a result of our feuding families) — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) June 9, 2021

Many desi users also talked about how they wanted to meet people in the ‘old fashioned way’, like in the movies such as ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge’. Take a look at some hilarious scenarios below:

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (an undercover major falls in love with me and my saree at first sight at the college where I teach) — S🐥🍍 (@whineapples) June 9, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (I get my dupatta stuck on his sherwani at a wedding) — sai (@Saisailu97) June 10, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (while on a europe tour stuck with a jerk who drops me while dancing, rips my blouse, mocks my engagement, then stalks me to another country, deceives my family and sabotages my engagement). — B. (@hippiecentric_) June 10, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (bangle ke peeche teri beri ke neeche) — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) June 10, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (marrying a man to keep my sexuality hidden and overtaking his estate then accidentally falling in love with his half brother’s wife while trying to take him down) pic.twitter.com/PIz42Qhe8I — kim seohyung fan (@KlMSEOHYUNG) June 10, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (rekindling my relationship with my ex after my daughter invites him and two of my other exes she thinks are her father to her wedding on a greek island). — Lauren Pokedoff (@LaurenPokedoff) June 9, 2021

deleting my dating apps because I want to find someone the old fashioned way (a goddess awards me the hottest man alive in return for a golden apple) — Liv ✨🏛✨ Myths, Baby! (@mythsbaby) June 9, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (bumping into each other at the library) — adithi (@subanholla) June 9, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (we are the only two people our age in a nearly empty metro compartment) — aashi (dead) (@dulhanmaachis) June 9, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (both our flights get canceled Christmas Day and we are forced to spend it together in an airport) — Xtina 😼 (@stuggletrain) June 9, 2021

deleting my dating apps because I want to do it the old fashioned way (my parents arranging it for me bc I’m struggling to do it myself) — adrienne mullaney (@adriennebalboa) June 9, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (never) — anja (@internetanja) June 9, 2021

deleting dating apps bc I wanna meet someone the old-fashioned way (getting my appa to set me up astrologically) — taams (@taamriddlz) June 7, 2021

deleting my dating apps because, abba ne kaha hai final choice to hamari hi hogi. — lemon-प्रीत. پریت نیبو (@gypsy0soul) June 10, 2021