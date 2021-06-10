scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Twitter user’s viral thread on wanting to date the ‘old-fashioned’ way resonates with netizens

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 10, 2021 8:35:26 pm
deleting dating apps, deleting dating apps memes, old-fashioned dating, old fashioned dating memes, delete bumble, delete tinder, twitter memes, viral tweets, trending news, Indian Express newsMany desi users also joked about how they wanted to meet people in the 'old fashioned way' like in Bollywood movies.

While dating once used to be all about fancy dinners, movie nights and fun outdoor activities, the ongoing pandemic has replaced all this with dating apps, video calls and Netflix parties.

While the drastic change has not been easy for all, a Twitter user’s longing to go back to the ‘old-fashioned’ way of dating has deeply resonated with the internet, triggering a meme fest.

“Deleting my dating apps because I want to meet someone the old fashioned way (he sells me onions, I sell him jars of spiced peaches),” wrote user @jzux in a tweet. The tweet referred to a 1998 Young Adult novel Holes, where a boy named Sam exchanges his onions with one of the protagonists for a jar of peaches.

The tweet went viral and amassed more than four lakh likes and 40,000 retweets within two days. So many netizens related to it that they started making versions of their own. They referenced plots and quirky moments of pop culture where the lovers met each other in unconventional ways.

Sparknotes, an educational website, tweeted a scenario referencing the famous play Romeo and Juliet.

Many desi users also talked about how they wanted to meet people in the ‘old fashioned way’, like in the movies such as ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge’. Take a look at some hilarious scenarios below:

