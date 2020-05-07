Follow Us:
Toilet flush heard during online hearing by US Supreme Court has netizens in splits

The distinctive sound of the flush came as a lawyer was presenting his arguments before the US Supreme Court, that has been conducting hearings over telephone and broadcasting the proceedings.

New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2020 6:42:53 pm

During oral arguments in a case that was being heard online by the US Supreme Court, the unexpected sound of a toilet flush was heard and the clip has become a social media sensation. Although it wasn’t clear who was to blame, the distinct sound of a flush was hard to miss.

The apex court was broadcasting the oral arguments around a law meant to prohibit robocalls when the incident took place. The distinctive sound of the flush came as Roman Martinez, the attorney representing the American Association of Political Consultants was presenting his arguments.

While Martinez’s image was visible at the time the sound was heard, it wasn’t clear if it was at his office or if one of the other parties had forgotten to mute their devices during the conference call. However, many argued that as the lawyer continued to speak it was likely the sound came from somewhere else.

Soon the audio clip from the argument was being widely shared on social media and people responded with a lot of toilet-related jokes.

Due to the pandemic, the US Supreme Court has been conducting hearings of cases for the first time over over telephone.

