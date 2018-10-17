Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Teacher asked her students to tell her a joke; this kid’s response is winning the internet

While many people asked what grade the child got for the answer, there were others who mocked the teacher for making the test 'political' and called her unprofessional. Nonetheless, the child still ended up getting an A grade.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 17, 2018 5:20:09 pm

Donald Trump, dobald trump viral tweet, teacher joke tweet, teacher student tweet, viral news, Donald Trump news, funny memes, funny news, indian express, indian express news A math test with a silly bonus question has left many amused. (Source: Getty Images)

Ever since Donald Trump became the President of the United States, he has been facing flak on social media for his incendiary remarks. And recently, a 7th grader’s answer calling him a joke has left people on the internet amused. Taking to Twitter, Evelyn Lizette — a teacher in California — shared the 7th grader’s response to the question ‘Tell me a joke’.

“Grading papers. This legit made my night,” wrote the teacher as she shared a picture of the child’s answer that read ‘our president’. Her tweet, which was retweeted over 5 thousand times, created quite a buzz on social media.

While many people asked what grade the child got for the answer, there were others who mocked the teacher for making the test ‘political’ and called her unprofessional. Nonetheless, the child still ended up getting an A grade. Here are some of the hilarious reactions to the tweet:

 

