Teacher asked her students to tell her a joke; this kid’s response is winning the internet

A math test with a silly bonus question has left many amused. (Source: Getty Images)

Ever since Donald Trump became the President of the United States, he has been facing flak on social media for his incendiary remarks. And recently, a 7th grader’s answer calling him a joke has left people on the internet amused. Taking to Twitter, Evelyn Lizette — a teacher in California — shared the 7th grader’s response to the question ‘Tell me a joke’.

“Grading papers. This legit made my night,” wrote the teacher as she shared a picture of the child’s answer that read ‘our president’. Her tweet, which was retweeted over 5 thousand times, created quite a buzz on social media.

While many people asked what grade the child got for the answer, there were others who mocked the teacher for making the test ‘political’ and called her unprofessional. Nonetheless, the child still ended up getting an A grade. Here are some of the hilarious reactions to the tweet:

1 point. I can’t really comment too much on political statements as a professional. He already had the A+ without the extra point though. — Evelyn Lizette ☀️ (@EvelynALizette) October 15, 2018

Saw this on FB earlier and looked you up to see if this wasn’t made up. Thank you for sharing your students answer and making me laugh. Keep up the great work as an educator. — Angel Velazquez (@AEVolucion) October 16, 2018

I didnt make the question political. He did. — Evelyn Lizette ☀️ (@EvelynALizette) October 15, 2018

Greetings from Brazil, @EvelynALizette! I was fascinated to see how you make your students think out of their boxes. And please extend the greetings to your sharp, smart 7th grader for such a spontaneous joke! — Guy Manuel (@GuyManuel) October 16, 2018

