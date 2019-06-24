Toggle Menu
Student’s attempt to build clay Taj Mahal leaves netizens in splits

What followed next were a series of hilarious jokes and memes lauding the child's creativity. Moreover, some even complimented the student for doing the project without any help.

Many lauded the student for doing the project without any external help. (Source: Twitter)

A kindergarten teacher at Arlington Public Schools in Virginia was left stumped when one of her students tried to build a replica of the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, with clay.

Elated at the attempt, Lori Mintzer — the teacher — shared the same with her followers on Twitter. “So one of the students at my school tried to build the Taj Mahal out of clay and…,” she tweeted.

The picture went viral after it was shared.

What followed next were a series of hilarious jokes and memes lauding the child’s creativity. Moreover, some even complimented the student for doing the project without any help. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral post:

