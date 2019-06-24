Student’s attempt to build clay Taj Mahal leaves netizens in splits

A kindergarten teacher at Arlington Public Schools in Virginia was left stumped when one of her students tried to build a replica of the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, with clay.

Advertising

Elated at the attempt, Lori Mintzer — the teacher — shared the same with her followers on Twitter. “So one of the students at my school tried to build the Taj Mahal out of clay and…,” she tweeted.

ALSO READ | Watch the hilarious #HornChallenge keeping TikTok users busy

The picture went viral after it was shared.

So one of the students at my school tried to build the Taj Mahal out of clay and… pic.twitter.com/lamHxGwrzw — Lori Mintzer (@lori_mintzer) June 22, 2019

What followed next were a series of hilarious jokes and memes lauding the child’s creativity. Moreover, some even complimented the student for doing the project without any help. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral post:

‘7’ wonders indeed. — Suryank Singh (@suryank1996) June 23, 2019

I’m actually happy the kid didn’t ask for anybody’s help and completed his work with self dependence. Honest work. 👏🏻 — सृष्टि (@Srishti__S) June 23, 2019

miniature Taj Mahal “erected” 😂 — Rahul Sengupta (@canonmanrahul) June 23, 2019

A+. Nailed it. — Liddle Lamzy Dive (@saucissonsec) June 24, 2019

Funny how they always resemble … no, scrap that thought — Michele McKenzie (@MColvinMcKenzie) June 24, 2019