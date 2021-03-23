‘A story to tell your children’: Here’s why a bride in Australia was airlifted to her wedding!

While the duo thought of several ways to reach the venue, they eventually settled on an emergency airlift.

The days leading up to a wedding ceremony are always exciting. But for an Australia-based bride things seemed highly uncertain after heavy rainfalls and floods in the country nearly washed away her elaborate plans.

On Saturday morning, Kate Fotheringham was shocked to find out that the floodwaters left her trapped at her parent’s home located outside the regional town of Wingham. Soon after, she realised that the water had also submerged the only bridge in the town where she and her fiance Wayne Bell were expected to get married at 3 pm.

Update, I made it to the church and married the love of my life! Affinity Helicopters in Port Macquarie came to the rescue and made sure we all got there. This is the bridge that blocked us from making the 5minute drive into town! What a day! #fotherbellwedding #floodwingham pic.twitter.com/u7OlsFsTjQ — Kate Fotheringham (@KatelFog) March 22, 2021

“It took three months to plan the wedding, 12 hours for it go to hell and six hours for it come together again,” Fotheringham told The Guardian. “I had accepted the fact it was going to be raining and I was wearing gumboots, but I didn’t know how I was going to deal with a one-in-a-hundred-year flood and a natural disaster,” she added.

Though the uncertainty of the day left Fotheringham and her partner feeling low, the couple soon came up with an elaborate plan to make it happen. While the duo thought of several ways to reach the venue, they eventually settled on an emergency airlift.

“Wayne rang and said you have to be ready in 50 minutes,” she told the news website. “We were waiting out the front for the helicopter. We took off and flew less than 5km and Justin, the pilot, dropped us off in the circle of Wingham Showground.”

While the couple had a lot to fix before the wedding, including the make-up and caterers, the ceremony finally happened when the bride walked down the aisle just 15 minutes late. Moreover, with the guests trapped in the town due to the floods, the reception turned out to be better than expected, the news website reported.

“Explaining it, it doesn’t even sound real,” Fotheringham told the website. “It’s like, how is this possible? You can’t make it up. I can’t believe that we pulled it off. My family is incredible. We’re not ones to back down from something difficult, we can deal with a challenge or 10 – or a massive flood,” she added.

Since being shared online, Fotheringham’s wedding picture has gone viral on social media and prompted happy reactions among netizens congratulating the couple for making the wedding happen.

Awesome image this is history in the making congratulations not usual Australian weather — Luiza Oliver Hair (@luizaoliverhair) March 22, 2021

Oh my heart…. May your lives be filled with joy and happiness. You look just stunning Kate. ❤💐 — Michelle Loaney 🕯 (@mishyloan) March 22, 2021

Congrats Kate, one hell of a pic — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) March 22, 2021

So beautiful, congratulations — Jessica Mudditt (@JessicaMudditt) March 22, 2021