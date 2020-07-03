A short video tribute to superheroes impresses all, including Disney boss

People loved his creation and want to see him contribute something for the big screen now. (Source: @thejulianbass/ Twitter) People loved his creation and want to see him contribute something for the big screen now. (Source: @thejulianbass/ Twitter)

There are plenty of video tributes, but one that has been made in tribute to superheroes even made an impression of the head of Disney.

Julian Bass came up with a video in which he pays tribute to various characters like a Jedi knight, Ben 10 and Spider-Man. Set to the tune of Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar, it shows Bass morphing from one character into another, complete with costumes and special effects.

Sharing the original video on TikTok, he later shared the clip on Twitter as well, urging all to retweet his clip so that he gets a call from Disney. The video got nearly 8 million views in less than 16 hours.

Watch the video here:

if y’all can retweet this enough times that Disney calls, that’d be greatly appreciated pic.twitter.com/GrKlIRxg3J — Julian Bass (@thejulianbass) July 2, 2020

Among those impressed with the video was Sony’s official handle which reacted with a ‘mind blown’ emoji, people at Marvel Studios were also impressed. And he did catch the attention Bob Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company, who also reacted to the video:

The world’s gonna know your name!!! — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) July 3, 2020

Amazing. Spectacular. Wow. — Eric Monacelli (@ermonacelli) July 3, 2020

C’mon Sony, live action Spider-Verse, ya got your Miles Morales! Let’s Go! pic.twitter.com/vQaGGLbzBX — Marvel Fan (@Marvel_Fan_3000) July 3, 2020

C’mon Sony, live action Spider-Verse, ya got your Miles Morales! Let’s Go! pic.twitter.com/vQaGGLbzBX — Marvel Fan (@Marvel_Fan_3000) July 3, 2020

Give this man his own everything now https://t.co/3nVr36b0ap — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 3, 2020

Someone sign him real quick❗️😳 https://t.co/4igBkvo5Kv — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) July 3, 2020

Holy shit. So dope. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 2, 2020

Damn. This is legendary. — Jillian Clare (@jillianclare) July 3, 2020

why are black people so talented?!? pic.twitter.com/NZjEEk8IMK — c (@chuuzus) July 2, 2020

My 4 year old son watched this and was so excited. He’s been jumping around the house pretending to be you for the last hour. Great job! — The Only* Podcast About Movies (@onlymoviepod) July 2, 2020

My head exploded…in a good way pic.twitter.com/LqbNC38E9z — dbrooks6f (@dbrooks6f) July 3, 2020

I caught it! Drove me crazy! I was brushing my teeth when it started and ended up sitting on the tub, toothbrush dangling from my bottom lip like, “What in the holy mirror hall, Inception dream, Dr. Strange magic, mind-bending… 😶 Huh?” — Krystal T. Williams (@minibee1010) July 3, 2020

You look like the live action version of the Spiderman into the Spider-Verse. Love it! — Star Victoria (@TheStarVictoria) July 3, 2020

Oh snap! 😮

From the chairman himself 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/4BvoXCYmZV — Semere….#BLM ✊🏾 wear your mask 😷 (@Semere_T) July 3, 2020

Wow! did not expect this to get up the chain so quickly! — Brittney (@MovieFix1) July 3, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd