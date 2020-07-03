scorecardresearch
Friday, July 03, 2020
A short video tribute to superheroes impresses all, including Disney boss

Julian Bass came up with a video in which he pays tribute to various characters like a Jedi knight, Ben 10 and Spider-Man.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 3, 2020 4:28:03 pm
super hero vfx video, super hero spoof, julian bass, julian bass super hero video, disney julian bass video, superhero viral vfx edit videos, indian express People loved his creation and want to see him contribute something for the big screen now. (Source: @thejulianbass/ Twitter)

There are plenty of video tributes, but one that has been made in tribute to superheroes even made an impression of the head of Disney.

Julian Bass came up with a video in which he pays tribute to various characters like a Jedi knight, Ben 10 and Spider-Man. Set to the tune of Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar, it shows Bass morphing from one character into another, complete with costumes and special effects.

Sharing the original video on TikTok, he later shared the clip on Twitter as well, urging all to retweet his clip so that he gets a call from Disney. The video got nearly 8 million views in less than 16 hours.

Watch the video here:

Among those impressed with the video was Sony’s official handle which reacted with a ‘mind blown’ emoji, people at Marvel Studios were also impressed. And he did catch the attention Bob Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company, who also reacted to the video:

