A security guard had nothing to do. So he drew eyes on Rs 7.5 crore painting

A 7,40,000 Pound painting at a Russian gallery was defaced by none other than the person entrusted to protect it: a security guard. According to The Art Newspaper, the guard used a ball pen to draw eyes on the faceless figures depicted in the painting by abstract artist Anna Leporskaya.

Sputnik News reported the vandalism of the famous painting, ‘Three Figures’, was noted by two people visiting the Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg, Russia, where the painting was being exhibited. The painting made in the 1930s is estimated to be insured at 740,000 pounds (approximately Rs 7.5 crore).

The identity of the vandal has not been revealed but the police have started an investigation into the incident. If convicted the accused can face up to a one-year correctional labour sentence along with a hefty fine.

Sputnik News quoted the Yeltsin Center’s statement issued on Tuesday, saying, “We inform you that during the investigation, the person who painted the eyes on the figures in the painting by Anna Leporskaya was identified – this is an employee of a private security organization that carries out security activities of the Yeltsin Center.”

The statement said after an inspection by experts, the damaged artwork was sent to Moscow where it is being restored. The Art Newspaper reported that the painting can be fully restored as the impact of the ballpoint pen was “without strong pressure” and therefore the painting can still be salvaged.

