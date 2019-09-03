How Queen Elizabeth pranked a group of American tourists who didn’t recognise her

A group of American tourists who met Queen Elizabeth on her Scottish estate never realised who they had met after the monarch said she had never seen the Queen.

According to a Daily Mail report, the Queen was dressed in everyday clothes and had a headscarf on while walking on the grounds of the Balmoral Castle when she bumped into a group of tourists.

The tourists, who were oblivious to whom they were conversing with, asked the Queen if she lived nearby to which she replied that she did. However, when they asked her if she had seen the Queen, Elizabeth replied she hadn’t.

But the 93-year-old then pointed to a protection officer who was accompanying her and said,”But this policeman has.”

The protection officer revealed to The Times that the tourists had walked on, not knowing who they had just met.