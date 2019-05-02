Toggle Menu
‘A fitting punishment?’ wonder netizens as hilarious misfielding mishap goes viral

The clip was shared by Spondon’s Twitter account, showing how a fielder failed to stop a ball and eventually got hit it.

A hilarious moment, that occurred during the Spondon Cricket Club’s game against Kirkby Portland in Derby, England, left netizens in splits after it went viral on social media. The clip was shared by Spondon’s Twitter account, showing how a fielder failed to stop a ball and eventually got hit by it.

In the viral clip, the fielder attempts to stop the ball but misses it as it goes past him. However, his teammate, who stops the ball from touching the boundary, fails to throw it back to the wicketkeeper and instead hits his teammate’s backside. He then falls to the floor laughing.

Watch the video here:

Captioned, “That’s escalated quickly,” the video has created quite some buzz online, with many quite amused with the players on the field. “Laughed for 30 mins straight looking at this. Another 30 trying not to look at it,” read one of the many comments on the post.

