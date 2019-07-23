Toggle Menu
‘Thank you for loving me’: A man’s heartfelt text to his former lover before his wedding has left netizens emotional

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to viral, which received over 3 lakh likes. While some praised the man for being thoughtful, others called the conversation between the two "mature".

This heartwarming message from a man to his ex is winning hearts online. Take a look at it. (Source: Getty)

A heartwarming message by a man to his former girlfriend a day before his wedding has left netizens emotional after it went viral on social media. A screengrab of the conversation between the duo was shared by a Twitter user @_xolexc along with a caption that read, “I’m speechless.”

In the message, the unnamed man expresses gratitude towards his former lover, thanking her for helping him be a better person. The text starts off with the man informing the user about his marriage and the fact that his fiance is aware that he is sending the text to her.

He then goes on to thank her for being with him during tough times. “Thank you for always encouraging me, thank you for keeping me out of trouble, thank you for the times you took care of me when I was sick and depressed. Thank you for loving me.”

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to viral, which received over 3 lakh likes. While some praised the man for being thoughtful, others called the conversation between the two “mature”. The user further shared her response to the text and also informed followers that she would be attending his wedding.

Here are some of the many reactions to the viral post:

