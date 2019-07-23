‘Thank you for loving me’: A man’s heartfelt text to his former lover before his wedding has left netizens emotional

A heartwarming message by a man to his former girlfriend a day before his wedding has left netizens emotional after it went viral on social media. A screengrab of the conversation between the duo was shared by a Twitter user @_xolexc along with a caption that read, “I’m speechless.”

In the message, the unnamed man expresses gratitude towards his former lover, thanking her for helping him be a better person. The text starts off with the man informing the user about his marriage and the fact that his fiance is aware that he is sending the text to her.

He then goes on to thank her for being with him during tough times. “Thank you for always encouraging me, thank you for keeping me out of trouble, thank you for the times you took care of me when I was sick and depressed. Thank you for loving me.”

i’m speechless pic.twitter.com/i2EAiER60z — 𝙻𝚎𝚡 ♡ (@_xolexc) July 20, 2019 @xolexc replied to his message in a very mature manner, take a look at it: for everyone asking me what i replied to, this is what i replied. i was literally speechless an didn’t know what to say but that’s what i said . pic.twitter.com/Zwkh0iAr2i

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to viral, which received over 3 lakh likes. While some praised the man for being thoughtful, others called the conversation between the two “mature”. The user further shared her response to the text and also informed followers that she would be attending his wedding.

Period 🙌🏽 — Princess Jasmine 👑 (@jaechey) July 21, 2019

I respect messages like this when they’re genuine because this is something I do when I’m feelin some type of way and need to let it out ❤️ — Jase (@jcag64) July 20, 2019

some lessons take time to be understood, unfortunately we are sometimes still just caught up in moment of it all and only after looking back can we better ourselves on our own failings. — Jason (@IssaLlif3) July 21, 2019

i got invited — 𝙻𝚎𝚡 ♡ (@_xolexc) July 20, 2019

This has to be the most beautiful thing Ive read. Shout out to both of y’all for being such damn good people. — Nickolas Rey Tamez (@nickolas_rey) July 20, 2019

Wow this is beautiful https://t.co/AX1zs30MX6 — Fikreta Kapic♔ (@_fikifresh) July 22, 2019

“thank you for being my first love” ☹️ https://t.co/79bVwzDGWO — tats (@tatsaurus) July 22, 2019

You would have to be an angel to have someone thank you for your time the day before their wedding 😢 https://t.co/YlpdIwxMOH — Kels 💛 (@kels21thomp) July 22, 2019