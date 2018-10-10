Man in China visits hospital for a headache, doctor informs him of a nail in his skull

“I have no idea why there is a nail in my head,” the man told a Chinese newspaper. (Source: Getty Images)

A man in China got the shock of his life when he was told the cause behind his ‘splitting headache’. The 43-year-old man reached a hospital in Hubei’s Chongyang county complaining of a severe headache. When he was examined, the doctors found out that a 48mm-long nail was stuck in the top of his skull, the Shanghaiist reported.

When asked how the nail managed to reach his skull, the man surnamed Hu informed the doctors that he worked at a local cement factory was nowhere close to any construction material let alone nails. He further elaborated that headache started earlier this week, however with time it grew worse forcing him to visit the hospital, the same report stated.

“I have no idea why there is a nail in my head,” he told Chutian Metropolis Daily the South China Morning Post stated. “My job is to monitor the security surveillance cameras in the factory – it has nothing to do with nails.” Fortunately, the health indicators of the man were normal, however, doctors are yet to figure out how the nail ended up in the skull.

Hu has been taken to a larger hospital for treatment, where he will undergo an operation to get the nail extracted from his head.

