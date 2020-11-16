Watch: The sudden collapse of a huge chunk of a cliff on a Spanish island

Footage captured by onlooker from the beach is going viral online.

The collapse of a portion of cliff near a popular beach on the Spanish island of La Gomera horrified onlookers and a video of the incident is now being widely shared on social media.

The incident on the second-smallest of Spain’s Canary Islands prompted emergency search and rescue operations.

Footage of the incident showed a huge part of a cliff crashing on to a beach and into the sea a short distance from where many caravans and vehicles were parked.

Desplazados efectivos de seguridad y perros especializados en búsqueda de personas al lugar. Sitio peligroso y de prohibido acceso. Aunque parezca estabilizado, hay grietas, con lo que el riesgo de repetición existe. Máxima precaución y todo el apoyo a la isla de La Gomera. pic.twitter.com/yx7NIDF7By — Ángel Víctor Torres (@avtorresp) November 14, 2020

President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres took to Twitter to warn others from going near the area saying, “Although it seems stabilized, there are cracks, so the risk of repetition exists.”

The local government’s Emergency and Rescue Group (GES) dispatched two helicopters to the site of the collapse. The landslide also severed a roadway.

Los helicópteros ya trabajan en la zona afectada por el desprendimiento de tierra y rocas. pic.twitter.com/SWFdOu6ewt — RTVC (@RTVCes) November 14, 2020

The Ministry of Public Administrations, Justice and Security of the Government of the Canary Islands said that there did not appear to be any cases of deaths or people trapped under the rubble, an RTVC report said.

Five people had to be evacuated by helicopter as they were isolated following the landslide. However, none of them required medical attention, local el Diario reported.

🗣 Piñero: “La buena noticia es que, aparentemente, nadie ha sufrido daños personales. Seguiremos trabajando en la zona para buscar soluciones lo antes posible”. pic.twitter.com/smZInFGRtU — Ayuntamiento de Valle Gran Rey (@Ayto_VGR) November 15, 2020

The area had witnessed landslides in November 2016 that resulted in the closure of the area. Local residents told ABC News that they did not use the track and it was usually used by tourists.

