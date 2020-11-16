scorecardresearch
Monday, November 16, 2020
Watch: The sudden collapse of a huge chunk of a cliff on a Spanish island

The incident on the second-smallest of Spain's Canary Islands prompted emergency search and rescue operations.  

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 16, 2020 7:21:13 pm
cliff collapse into sea, Canary Islands cliff collapse, landslide near beach on La Gomera, spanish island landslide video, La Gomera landslide video, indian expressFootage captured by onlooker from the beach is going viral online.

The collapse of a portion of cliff near a popular beach on the Spanish island of La Gomera horrified onlookers and a video of the incident is now being widely shared on social media.

Footage of the incident showed a huge part of a cliff crashing on to a beach and into the sea a short distance from where  many caravans and vehicles were parked.

President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres took to Twitter to warn others from going near the area saying, “Although it seems stabilized, there are cracks, so the risk of repetition exists.”

The local government’s Emergency and Rescue Group (GES) dispatched two helicopters to the site of the collapse. The landslide also severed a roadway.

The Ministry of Public Administrations, Justice and Security of the Government of the Canary Islands said that there did not appear to be any cases of deaths or people trapped under the rubble, an RTVC report said.

Five people had to be evacuated by helicopter as they were isolated following the landslide. However, none of them required medical attention, local el Diario reported.

The area had witnessed landslides in  November 2016 that resulted in the closure of the area. Local residents told ABC News that they did not use the track and it was usually used by tourists.

