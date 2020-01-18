Follow Us:
Saturday, January 18, 2020

A stray horse gets a lift on bus and the police’s punning game is winning the internet

When the transportation for the loose horse was far away, the commuters, police and a bus driver improvised to safely evacuate the horse from the streets and open the busy road in peak hoirs.

Published: January 18, 2020
Two commuters and a bus driver are being hailed as heroes online for helping the poor animal. (Source: Twitter)

In an unusual incident, a bus driver offered a lift to a stranded horse in the capital of Wales, UK. After seeing the horse wandering the busy city roads amid evening traffic, commuters got together to stop moving vehicles and rescue the juvenile horse from getting hurt. And eventually transported it on a bus to a hospital.

The animal was wandering on the A48 in Cardiff on Thursday evening, causing some chaos and frenzy among commuters leading them to pull over to help. Harley Stephens and Olivia Ryall had been driving home when they spotted the horse near the central reservation of the road in the middle of “fast traffic”. They stopped to help the horse as they had bit of experience dealing with the animal owing to horse riding training.

While they tried to calm the frightened animal, a Cardiff bus too stopped nearby along with some other vehicles. The police reached the spot soon, but the transportation vehicle was quite far away. So, they all decided to load the animal on the empty bus.

After the bizarre incident, the Cardiff Bus company tweeted, “Thankfully the bus is back in its stable, but awaiting a clean.”

“The police arrived and we were all a bit flummoxed of what to do because we couldn’t get a horse box there in time,” Stephens said BBC Wales. “I used to ride horses in Cardiff Riding School, but I have not loaded a horse into a horse box or a trailer, let alone a bus, it was quite a novel experience,” she added.

So, the driver put down the disabled ramp and witnesses said the horse “trotted” into the bus “quite happily”. The two woman along with the bus driver escorted the pony to a hospital.

Police contacted the local horse warden, who was able to reach the horse’s owners and it was collected from the hospital’s Park and Ride stop around 8pm, The Independent reported.

Much to the police department’s surprise, people too brought out their ace punning game online and reacted to the unusual event. Even other police department replied to the post sharing their experience.

While most thanked the two kind strangers for helping the horse along with the driver for offering the lift, others wanted to know how the horse managed to escape in the first place and asked for actions against the owner praying that the animal was not injured.

