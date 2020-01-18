A stray horse gets a lift on bus and the police’s punning game is winning the internet

Two commuters and a bus driver are being hailed as heroes online for helping the poor animal. (Source: Twitter) Two commuters and a bus driver are being hailed as heroes online for helping the poor animal. (Source: Twitter)

In an unusual incident, a bus driver offered a lift to a stranded horse in the capital of Wales, UK. After seeing the horse wandering the busy city roads amid evening traffic, commuters got together to stop moving vehicles and rescue the juvenile horse from getting hurt. And eventually transported it on a bus to a hospital.

The animal was wandering on the A48 in Cardiff on Thursday evening, causing some chaos and frenzy among commuters leading them to pull over to help. Harley Stephens and Olivia Ryall had been driving home when they spotted the horse near the central reservation of the road in the middle of “fast traffic”. They stopped to help the horse as they had bit of experience dealing with the animal owing to horse riding training.

While they tried to calm the frightened animal, a Cardiff bus too stopped nearby along with some other vehicles. The police reached the spot soon, but the transportation vehicle was quite far away. So, they all decided to load the animal on the empty bus.

Inc 900 A loose horse on the ‘mane’ A48 Eastern Ave decided it wanted to ‘stirrup’ a little trouble but in doing so it risked falling ‘foal’ of the law. It then decided to alight an @Cardiffbus

which was on it’s way to the Heath Hostable! Road now re open.#team1east pic.twitter.com/z7YyMWO1x3 — South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit (@SWP_Roads) January 16, 2020

After the bizarre incident, the Cardiff Bus company tweeted, “Thankfully the bus is back in its stable, but awaiting a clean.”

Thankfully the bus is back in it’s stable, but awaiting a clean :( — Cardiff bus (@Cardiffbus) January 17, 2020

“The police arrived and we were all a bit flummoxed of what to do because we couldn’t get a horse box there in time,” Stephens said BBC Wales. “I used to ride horses in Cardiff Riding School, but I have not loaded a horse into a horse box or a trailer, let alone a bus, it was quite a novel experience,” she added.

So, the driver put down the disabled ramp and witnesses said the horse “trotted” into the bus “quite happily”. The two woman along with the bus driver escorted the pony to a hospital.

Police contacted the local horse warden, who was able to reach the horse’s owners and it was collected from the hospital’s Park and Ride stop around 8pm, The Independent reported.

Much to the police department’s surprise, people too brought out their ace punning game online and reacted to the unusual event. Even other police department replied to the post sharing their experience.

We had a goose wanting a taxi ride here in Notts back in October ! (Thankfully he was fine after making his way in via a close window) — Radford Road Police (@RadfordRdCops) January 17, 2020

😂😂😂Let’s hope it got to the “Mane” entrance and didn’t leave a calling card “Dismounting” the bus. — Svetlana Rosser (@Rosser1952) January 16, 2020

What a night mare. — Phil Chick (@ChickPhil) January 17, 2020

That driver is having a “mare” of a shift tonight… — Ian Owens, Esq. (@jianowens) January 16, 2020

Surely he means the Heath Horspital!? — nickybillie⁷ (@billiebach) January 16, 2020

The horse went along the mane road to accident and e-mare-gency where she has now been stable-ised. — Foggy (@cluckin_fevva) January 16, 2020

Just a bit of horseplay going to the hospital to visit his naaaayber — Mark J H (@mjh_wales) January 16, 2020

The long awaited sequel to snakes on a plane is finally here — Alex 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JonesyTheGiant) January 17, 2020

The horse was later picked up by its owner who asked him, “What’s with the long face” Well if SWP can get away with it, so can I

😂 pic.twitter.com/NbcXbeb4gN — Lee (@vipeventdriver) January 16, 2020

Amazing. But the equestrian remains – other than a) what the heck’s going on there then, and b) is that punning even legal? – how much does a horse pay to ride a Cardiff Bus?? — I Loves The ‘Diff (@ILovesTheDiff) January 16, 2020

Love the humour, I was a bit hoarse after all the laughter ;-) — Eirian Williams (@eirianref) January 16, 2020

While most thanked the two kind strangers for helping the horse along with the driver for offering the lift, others wanted to know how the horse managed to escape in the first place and asked for actions against the owner praying that the animal was not injured.

I absolutely love this. Your driver is a superstar for letting the horse on board. Well done to everyone involved. Xx — Sue Anyon (Reaper) (@ladybuglass) January 17, 2020

Well done to the driver for putting the horse out of harms way he deserves a paid day off work! — Deborah Morris (@debhm) January 17, 2020

Well done @Cardiffbus and to all who helped fantastic story love it 😍 for all of us that have had problems loading… Who would have thought of trying a bus!!! 😀 — Alison Smith (@Ali_C_Smith) January 17, 2020

Whilst this may be a fun little story, I really do hope you get the horse’s owner inspected by the RSPCA. To often horses in some Cardiff areas aren’t fenced in properly, are tethered for too long, and are lacking care. If you can’t look after an animal you shouldn’t have it. — K-Jane 🎵 (@hy67X) January 17, 2020

Some gypsy kid is going to wake up later, realise his/her sorry horse is gone and……….not even care! The way they treat their horses is completely against the law! — Matt Dyer (@EdwinLongshanks) January 17, 2020

@RSPCA_official Will you be investigating? Poor horse shouldn’t be left alone to even get to such a busy road 😞 — Jack – J.S. Strange (@JackSamStrange) January 17, 2020

