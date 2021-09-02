A ‘fowl’ play: Raw chicken circulates on luggage carousel, video leave netizens shocked

Waiting for the luggage to arrive after a flight is something that many of us have done. However, seldom is a baggage claim wait as bizarre as it was for passengers at the Seattle Tacoma International Airport, who were in for a shock when they spotted a pile of raw chicken on the conveyer belt.

According to a Fox News report, the video was posted on the official Instagram handle of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). “Somewhere between baggage and the carousel [the chicken] became free range,” TSA wrote on social networking platform.

While it is not clear how the shipment of the chicken reached the baggage carousel, TSA assumes that the raw chicken, which was probably in a square-shaped cooler, fell out because of improper packing, the website reported.

Watch the video here:

According to an ABC report, while the agency allows raw chicken in checked baggage, the container should be secure. “Don’t wing your travel packing,” TSA stated, the website reported. “In order to keep from ruffling any feathers, meat should be properly packaged. Ice or dry ice is permitted to keep the flock chilled.”

Since being shared online, the video was widely circulated on several social media platforms leaving netizens shocked. “The chicken couldn’t cross the road, so it’s going to fly across it instead on an aeroplane,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.