‘A real hero’: Watch how a four-year-old’s presence of mind saves house from fire

Many who came across the video lauded the four-year-old for her timely intervention. Others also suggested the family buy a fire extinguisher at the earliest.

A four-year-old girl from Florida is winning praise online after her presence of mind and bravery prevented a potentially massive house fire. Amelia Jermyn was dancing in the living room when she noticed fire coming from the adjacent kitchen. She quickly alerted her father about the fire, preventing a fatal accident.

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera in the house and was later shared on Instagram by her father Daniel Patrick Jermyn. “So my daughter saved my home tonight. The air fryer short circuit and caught on fire. She is a real hero today all while #Frozen was playing in the background,” Daniel wrote, sharing the video.

The CCTV footage showed the girl, in a tutu, dancing to a song from the animated film Frozen. She then noticed the fire, coming from the kitchen. “Fire. Oh no. Dad is going to kill me,” she can be heard saying in the video.

According to ABC News, the father, who was in the washroom at the time, rushes out to find the air fryer in flames. With no extinguisher to be found, Daniel manages to take the fryer out of the house. He then came back to put out the rest of the flames.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video lauded the four-year-old for her timely intervention. Others also suggested the family buy a fire extinguisher at the earliest. Take a look at some of the comments here: