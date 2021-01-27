‘Fighter at 97’: Auschwitz survivor beats Covid-19

Along with the tweet, he shared a picture of Ebert's first walk after recovering from the virus.

Auschwitz survivor Lily Ebert is being celebrated online after she beat Covid-19 at the age of 97. A picture of the London-based resident went viral on social media after it was shared by her great-grandson on Twitter.

“My 97-Year-old Great Grandma, Lily Ebert BEM – Auschwitz Survivor, has just recovered from Covid- 19. Today she went on her first walk in a month after making a miraculous recovery. A fighter and survivor,” tweeted Dov Forman.

In an interview with NBC News, Forman said that Ebert had tested positive for Covid-19 in January and recovered at home three weeks later. The 17-year-old recalled the worry his family felt during the time and the fear of never seeing Ebert again.

“But we knew, she’s a fighter, she’s obviously a survivor of Auschwitz and many other things in her life and she never gives up, and she’s, as I said to my tweet, a true survivor, a true fighter, and we knew she’d get through it, and she didn’t give up, and that’s how, thank God, she recovered,” Forman told the news website.

Since being shared online, Forman’s tweet widely circulated on the microblogging site with many lauding the Auschwitz survivor.

