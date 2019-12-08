Follow Us:
A duct-taped banana sells for $120,000, netizens start their own ‘art’ using other fruits

Believe it or not, a humble banana duct-taped to a wall sold for $120,000 (over Rs 85 lakhs) at Miami’s Art Basel this week and people online are literally going bananas!

The work titled ‘Comedian’ by the Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan is on display in an exhibition run by contemporary art gallery Perrotin, it calls to mind the old Lucile Bluth Arrested Development gag about rich people not knowing the price of a banana, reported the Guardian.

According to Artnet, two of three editions of the viral banana art have already been sold to two French collectors at $12,000 each and with growing publicity the third now has been priced a notch higher at $150,000, which will be sold to a museum. Yes, you read it right.

 

The talk of the town in Miami right now is Maurizio Cattelan’s “Comedian,” a banana 🍌 duct taped to the wall. Two have already sold for $120,000 at Perrotin 😉 read more, including about the banana my husband, @nnddmmyy, hung on his dorm wall for two years, on Artnet News, link in bio @artnet @galerieperrotin @mauriziocattelan @artbasel #art #conceptualart #banana #sculpture #artbasel #artbaselmiamibeach #artbaselmiami #artfair #artgallery #artwork #whatisart #isthisart #miami #miamibeach #florida #miamiflorida #mauriziocattelan #perrotin #galerieperrotin #artist #bananapeel #ducttape #artnetnews #artcollector #vippreview #artjournalism #artjournalist #openingday #artgallery #gallery #artworld

According to the press statement by Galerie Perrotin, the artist reportedly brought a banana with him and hung it on the wall in his hotel room to find inspiration. He also made several variations including one in resin, then in bronze before he eventually settled on the natural banana as a centerpiece.

And the buyers got not only the perishable fruit, but also a “certificate of authenticity and, importantly, a definitive, 14-page manual on how to install the work”. According to a Bloomberg report, “It should be hung about 175 centimeters (68.9 inches) from the ground, fixed to the wall at a 37-degree angle and the banana should be changed, ‘depending on its aesthetic appearance,’ about every seven or 10 days.”

As photos and videos of the art went viral, it received a mixed reaction online. While most couldn’t believe that a rapidly decaying fruit could earn so much, others thought this should start a new tax on buying extravagant art, and others debated if at all it can be considered an art form.

Many started pinning bananas and other fruits on their walls and jokingly said they are accepting bids to sell their art, while Indians opined that duct-taping onions and tomatoes might actually be a lucrative business now.

However, this is not the first time Cattelan took social media by storm. His most famous work of an 18-carat gold toilet, which sold for a whopping $6-million, was eventually stolen from England’s Blenheim Palace earlier this year.

