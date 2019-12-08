A duct-taped banana sells for $120,000, netizens start their own ‘art’ using other fruits

Maurizio Cattelan sold three edition of his viral banana art. Maurizio Cattelan sold three edition of his viral banana art.

Believe it or not, a humble banana duct-taped to a wall sold for $120,000 (over Rs 85 lakhs) at Miami’s Art Basel this week and people online are literally going bananas!

The work titled ‘Comedian’ by the Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan is on display in an exhibition run by contemporary art gallery Perrotin, it calls to mind the old Lucile Bluth Arrested Development gag about rich people not knowing the price of a banana, reported the Guardian.

According to Artnet, two of three editions of the viral banana art have already been sold to two French collectors at $12,000 each and with growing publicity the third now has been priced a notch higher at $150,000, which will be sold to a museum. Yes, you read it right.

According to the press statement by Galerie Perrotin, the artist reportedly brought a banana with him and hung it on the wall in his hotel room to find inspiration. He also made several variations including one in resin, then in bronze before he eventually settled on the natural banana as a centerpiece.

And the buyers got not only the perishable fruit, but also a “certificate of authenticity and, importantly, a definitive, 14-page manual on how to install the work”. According to a Bloomberg report, “It should be hung about 175 centimeters (68.9 inches) from the ground, fixed to the wall at a 37-degree angle and the banana should be changed, ‘depending on its aesthetic appearance,’ about every seven or 10 days.”

As photos and videos of the art went viral, it received a mixed reaction online. While most couldn’t believe that a rapidly decaying fruit could earn so much, others thought this should start a new tax on buying extravagant art, and others debated if at all it can be considered an art form.

Many started pinning bananas and other fruits on their walls and jokingly said they are accepting bids to sell their art, while Indians opined that duct-taping onions and tomatoes might actually be a lucrative business now.

I just taped 4 bananas to my wall and bumped into them. Bruising them badly.

Now the insurance company that covers my art owes me $480,000.

Hope this holds up in court. https://t.co/PiYE8DxUCY — John Lurie (@lurie_john) December 7, 2019

I’m thinking of duct-taping Onions in this Art festival 🤑 Expecting 10X returns than that of a banana being ducted. #OnionEmergency https://t.co/DkFqb4vRpf — AnAnthem In Equity⛳ (@geordiejob) December 7, 2019

guess somebody fell for the banana in the duct tape … https://t.co/AcItYuvrZS — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) December 7, 2019

I have 6 bananas and a roll of duct tape in my kitchen, starting the bid at $15,000/banana and a smooth buy now of $10,000 for the tape. My DMs are open. https://t.co/LUwz9daXgp — 𝔼𝕧𝕒𝕟 𝕁𝕠𝕣𝕕𝕒𝕟 (@thatevanjordan) December 7, 2019

“Banana with duct tape” also know as “we need a wealth tax” ✌️cents

https://t.co/ODLEoR1mBW — Kristen Orthman (@KristenOrthman) December 7, 2019

Aight, how much would someone give me for this bag of frozen vegetables taped to the wall? The banana went for $120k so I’m expecting some high offers… pic.twitter.com/upNHDLgOTi — GifLord (@NickSibilla) December 7, 2019

You missed out on the banana duct-taped to a wall for $120,000? Fear not! Here is my original piece art, a grape stuck to a cabinet door with masking tape. Bidding for this once-in-a-lifetime artwork begins at $60,000. Who’s first with an offer? #art #banana #grape pic.twitter.com/QuNb3qKix9 — C. John Schoonejongen (@JSchoonejongen) December 7, 2019

In response to the news some paid $120K for a banana duct taped to a wall at #ArtBasel – I’m announcing I’ve retired from politics and turned my garage into an art studio. My first piece is here. pic.twitter.com/jKhNSVkqTv — Steve “Fire The Jags Front Office” Schale (@steveschale) December 6, 2019

In a world where untold millions go hungry, people with disposable income are redefining art in such a manner? https://t.co/bKrTOS15i5 — ⚜️Rob Anderson for Louisiana⚜️ (@RobAnderson2018) December 6, 2019

Hey art lovers of the world. This is my daughter’s self portrait. 120,000 or best offer. It is for her, and her sisters college education. That banana has nothing on her portrait pic.twitter.com/f7S4AQ9ZKO — Palebluedot1959🌎🌏🌍 🇨🇴 (@haroldhvm) December 6, 2019

$850,000 bunch of bananas taped on a toilet seat. Serious offers only pic.twitter.com/KzFaQrgK8k — Johnny C (@johncarver2) December 6, 2019

Going for $130,000 dm me pic.twitter.com/J3gusJjva9 — 𝓛𝓾𝓵𝓾 (@_DNVRGRL) December 6, 2019

There’s one in my kitchen that I’ll let go for $35k https://t.co/hSMj4hycOi — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) December 6, 2019

A banana with duct tape on a wall sold for $120,000. How about a persimmon with clear tape on a work cube divider? Bidding starts at $1. 😃 pic.twitter.com/8eHhAot05K — Marcy Nunns 💙🌊 (@MarcyNunns57) December 6, 2019

One banana = 30¢

Roll of duct tape = $5.00

Watching fools spend $120,000 on a banana duct-taped to a wall = PRICELESS 🙄 https://t.co/2RKmoK2Ivx — Mrs Captain America ❄️🎅🏻🎄🎁❄️ (@CaptAmericaWife) December 6, 2019

Presumably they’ll need to replace the duct tape, too, at which point they bought….um…. Money laundering is fun! — Stephen Barton (@ComposerBarton) December 6, 2019

However, this is not the first time Cattelan took social media by storm. His most famous work of an 18-carat gold toilet, which sold for a whopping $6-million, was eventually stolen from England’s Blenheim Palace earlier this year.

