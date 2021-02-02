Viral video: Boy spells ‘Nutella’ wrong, leaves netizens in splits

"I can’t stop laughing at this. At least he’s a confident child," Twitter user wrote while sharing.

A little boy’s mistake while pronouncing a word has left netizens laughing out loud on social media. However, the boy’s confidence while saying the wrong word has been appreciated by many online.

In a video going viral, a boy is seen holding a small jar of Nutella in hand, while identifying each alphabets written on the label. But when someone filming it, asks “What’s the word?”, the boy without any hesitation says aloud, “Peanut Butter!!!!”

Watch the video here:

I can’t stop laughing at this. At least he’s a confident child 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PfMc2EaqPP — Shakirah Bourne (@shakirahwrites) January 31, 2021

As the clip left netizens in splits, many shared other videos of children doing similar things, pronouncing words wrong, leading to a hilarious thread.

