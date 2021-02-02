scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Budget 2021

Viral video: Boy spells ‘Nutella’ wrong, leaves netizens in splits

In a video going viral, a boy is seen holding a small jar of Nutella in hand, while identifying each alphabets written on the label. However, in the end, he says the wrong word.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 2, 2021 5:54:58 pm
children wrong word video, boy say nutella as peanut butter, spelling fails, RIP english, viral videos, children funny videos, indian express"I can’t stop laughing at this. At least he’s a confident child," Twitter user wrote while sharing.

A little boy’s mistake while pronouncing a word has left netizens laughing out loud on social media. However, the boy’s confidence while saying the wrong word has been appreciated by many online.

In a video going viral, a boy is seen holding a small jar of Nutella in hand, while identifying each alphabets written on the label. But when someone filming it, asks “What’s the word?”, the boy without any hesitation says aloud, “Peanut Butter!!!!”

“I can’t stop laughing at this. At least he’s a confident child,” Twitter user Shakirah Bourne (@shakirahwrites) wrote online while sharing the clip that has got over 4 million views now.

Watch the video here:

As the clip left netizens in splits, many shared other videos of children doing similar things, pronouncing words wrong, leading to a hilarious thread.

Check some of the funniest reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 02: Latest News

Advertisement