A ‘biryani’ recipe using lentils and diced potatoes horrifies social media, food website issues apology

Thursday, October 01, 2020
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 1, 2020 9:08:47 pm
biryani, wrong biryani recipe, bad biryani recipe, food 24 biryani recipe, biryani with daal, weird food news, viral news, indian express"Everything with rice and meat is NOT biryani," wrote one user. (Source: food24/ Twitter)

Foodies around the world are much touchy about their preferred biryani flavour, and there have been many a bitter war fought on social media over it. However, recently, in a rare happening, all biryani lovers joined forces to shame a “horrendous’ recipe shared by a South African food website.

Food 24, one of country’s leading food websites, had shared a quick recipe of what they claimed to be chicken biryani. However, the recipe of the royal dish did not go down well with most people. Made with chicken pieces, brown lentils and chopped onions and tomatoes, the website tried to get the desi flavours right with some garam masala and turmeric. However, they couldn’t quite make the cut.

While some in India do throw in potatoes in biryani — there have been many heated debates if that is an authentic ingredient  —  the addition of small cubes of the vegetable riled up even Kolkata biryani fans. Served with sambhal and papadams, topped with fresh green salad, the biryani made many uncomfortable.

“In celebration of Heritage month we’ve whipped up an easy-to-make, scrumptious biryani that’ll have you coming back for seconds,” the website wrote as it posted the recipe.

The recipe garnered a lot of attention online, however, for all the wrong reasons.

As they continued to draw flak online, the website apologised said they have removed the original recipes from all platforms but Twitter — “in the interest  of discussion and transparency”. They subsequently also changed the name of the dish on its website and titled it as ‘Spicy chicken and rice casserole’ instead of chicken biryani.

“This recipe was originally posted as a breyani recipe but it has been retitled to reflect accuracy. We apologise that we got this wrong,” the website added in its Editor’s note.

“We’ve heard you. We got it wrong, and we’re sorry,” it wrote on its official handle. In a bid to make amends, it further added: “We will remove the video and would like to make a #BiryaniTogether — to all recipe developers and chefs who would like to work with us on a traditional recipe, please make contact with us and let’s do it #together.”

