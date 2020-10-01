A ‘biryani’ recipe using lentils and diced potatoes horrifies social media, food website issues apology

"Everything with rice and meat is NOT biryani," wrote one user. (Source: food24/ Twitter)

Foodies around the world are much touchy about their preferred biryani flavour, and there have been many a bitter war fought on social media over it. However, recently, in a rare happening, all biryani lovers joined forces to shame a “horrendous’ recipe shared by a South African food website.

Food 24, one of country’s leading food websites, had shared a quick recipe of what they claimed to be chicken biryani. However, the recipe of the royal dish did not go down well with most people. Made with chicken pieces, brown lentils and chopped onions and tomatoes, the website tried to get the desi flavours right with some garam masala and turmeric. However, they couldn’t quite make the cut.

While some in India do throw in potatoes in biryani — there have been many heated debates if that is an authentic ingredient — the addition of small cubes of the vegetable riled up even Kolkata biryani fans. Served with sambhal and papadams, topped with fresh green salad, the biryani made many uncomfortable.

“In celebration of Heritage month we’ve whipped up an easy-to-make, scrumptious biryani that’ll have you coming back for seconds,” the website wrote as it posted the recipe.

WATCH! In celebration of Heritage month we’ve whipped up an easy-to-make, scrumptious biryani that’ll have you coming back for seconds >> https://t.co/5oIFxD8P7H pic.twitter.com/bFA95EhXYE — food24.com (@food24) September 30, 2020

The recipe garnered a lot of attention online, however, for all the wrong reasons.

WTF?

If this is biryani then I’m a pizza https://t.co/3iSmcm1udh — Shay 🗣 (@shayandahalf) October 1, 2020

Hi @IntlCrimCourt I’d like to report a war crime… https://t.co/vQwStu9FkY — Khaver Siddiqi (@thekarachikid) October 1, 2020

we all fighting over aloo in biryani meanwhile these idiots are adding in daal ??????? 😵 https://t.co/HpBfaVbxTB — IRZA (@IrzaMahmood) October 1, 2020

i am literally appalled. it’s wrong on so many levels i just have no words 😭 https://t.co/7bUxDivZKu — your soniya (@gulgulaghel) October 1, 2020

Where are the bones in the chicken? Why are the potato pieces so small? Why is the rice so yellow? Arreeeehhhh 😫 https://t.co/4AvUdVmIqw — Benazir (@beniandthejets) October 1, 2020

The original biryani is ashamed to see what you have done. Biryani in a le creuset pot, I knew it was downhill from there. — Gems and Pearls (@GemsandPearls) October 1, 2020

I can feel my granny’s spirit spinning out of control because of this video pic.twitter.com/nAMuc5Ogmx — Lameez (@lameezmajiet) October 1, 2020

We call this “ Masoor Pulao” and instead of chicken boneless we use mince of any meat be it beef or chicken or Mutton. Biryani can have many types depends on the culture but no biryani has lentils in it. — ~S (@ssabasays) October 1, 2020

This is terrible. Everything with rice and meat is NOT biryani. — Arif Ayyub (@arifayyub) October 1, 2020

It’s not Biryani. Stop playing eith our emotions. I have not seen anything more scary. — Waqas Habib Rana (@waqas464) September 30, 2020

This is NOT Biryani! 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/D2gwQ980LI — Mango Aadmi (@satty_3) October 1, 2020

As they continued to draw flak online, the website apologised said they have removed the original recipes from all platforms but Twitter — “in the interest of discussion and transparency”. They subsequently also changed the name of the dish on its website and titled it as ‘Spicy chicken and rice casserole’ instead of chicken biryani.

“This recipe was originally posted as a breyani recipe but it has been retitled to reflect accuracy. We apologise that we got this wrong,” the website added in its Editor’s note.

“We’ve heard you. We got it wrong, and we’re sorry,” it wrote on its official handle. In a bid to make amends, it further added: “We will remove the video and would like to make a #BiryaniTogether — to all recipe developers and chefs who would like to work with us on a traditional recipe, please make contact with us and let’s do it #together.”

This post will remain on Twitter in the interests of discussion and transparency. The original video has been removed from all our other platforms. — food24.com (@food24) October 1, 2020

