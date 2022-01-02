scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 02, 2022
Best new year gift for basketball fan: Check out this gesture by NBA player

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 2, 2022 11:40:56 pm
NBA, fan gets sneaker, Miami heat, jalen greenThe moment, which was captured by multiple fans, has been doing rounds on social media. (Source: ClutchFans/Twitter)

To ring in the new year, National Basketball Association teams Houston Rockets and Miami Heat played a match, which Houston Rockets lost. However, a player from the team, Jalen Green, is winning hearts for a kind gesture.

The player, who holds the shooting guard position, noticed a young fan cheering his team as he was leaving for the locker room along with this teammates. Instead of simply walking by, Green took off his sneaker, crossed over to the stand and gave it to the fan before leaving the basketball court.

The young fan can be seen clutching the sneaker and crying with joy as people cheer the gesture. The moment, which was captured by multiple fans, has been doing rounds on social media. The netizens are lauding Green for making the fan’s day despite having a rough game.

This is not the first time that Green has shown consideration for his fans. For Thanksgiving, the 19-year-old partnered with Adidas and Shoe Palace to give away shoes, backpacks and other gear to underprivileged teens.

