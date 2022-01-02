Best new year gift for basketball fan: Check out this gesture by NBA player

To ring in the new year, National Basketball Association teams Houston Rockets and Miami Heat played a match, which Houston Rockets lost. However, a player from the team, Jalen Green, is winning hearts for a kind gesture.

The player, who holds the shooting guard position, noticed a young fan cheering his team as he was leaving for the locker room along with this teammates. Instead of simply walking by, Green took off his sneaker, crossed over to the stand and gave it to the fan before leaving the basketball court.

Rockets rookie Jalen Green gifts his shoe to a young fan and his reaction is priceless. Classy move by @JalenGreen. pic.twitter.com/5tm1H8R9FZ — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) January 1, 2022

The young fan can be seen clutching the sneaker and crying with joy as people cheer the gesture. The moment, which was captured by multiple fans, has been doing rounds on social media. The netizens are lauding Green for making the fan’s day despite having a rough game.

Jalen Green the best on and off the court, I love it https://t.co/s2ZC1aidG9 — Coolin (@FoolinNCoolin) January 1, 2022

That kid was hype asf all game, constantly standing up and doing the “ice in his/your veins” pose when JG hit a shot. Kid 100% deserves it, so happy for him man, he’ll remember that for a long long time — Rayz (@SportsRayz) January 1, 2022

They said Jalen was only about himself https://t.co/RTDvCuTqOf — Anthony Duckett (@a_duckett) January 1, 2022

I love love love these videos man https://t.co/Lr0nSpdLYh — Nick (@Nickwitzki) January 2, 2022

Thats lovely! At the end of the day the action on the court is secondary to the love you can give when you understand that every act of kindness you put forth will be remembered far longer than the W or L. — Jack (@nflq21a) January 1, 2022

This is not the first time that Green has shown consideration for his fans. For Thanksgiving, the 19-year-old partnered with Adidas and Shoe Palace to give away shoes, backpacks and other gear to underprivileged teens.