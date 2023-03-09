scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
98-year-old woman finishes 5k race in under an hour, inspires netizens

The nonagenarian, Betty Lindberg, finished the grueling Publix Atlanta 5k race in under an hour.

98 year old woman bags world record in 5k raceIn a video shared by CITIUS Mag, the elderly woman is seen gracefully walking up to the finishing line amid loud cheers as cameras flash at her.
98-year-old woman finishes 5k race in under an hour, inspires netizens
Pushing boundaries and inspiring people to be active even in old age, a 98-year-old woman from Atlanta in the United States has bagged the world record for a 5-kilometer race in the 95-98 age group, ABC report said. The nonagenarian, Betty Lindberg, finished the grueling Publix Atlanta 5k race in under an hour.

In a video shared by CITIUS Mag, the elderly woman is seen gracefully walking up to the finishing line amid loud cheers as cameras flash at her.

“On Saturday, 98-year-old Betty Lindberg ran the @ATLtrackclub’s Publix Atlanta 5K in 59 minutes and 6 seconds! She won her age group at the USATF Masters 5K Championships” read the caption of the clip. Congratulations poured in the comments section. A user commented, “Love that she got her split as she crossed the line. Strava or it didn’t happen Betty!”

Another user wrote, “That’s the most impressive thing I’ve seen in a long time. Congratulations !!” A third user commented, “Wow, that’s an amazing accomplishment!”

Last year, the elderly woman had broken the previous 5k world record for her age group by finishing the race in 55: 48 minutes, 30 minutes ahead of the earlier record. She was amazed at her record-breaking speed and was quoted as saying by Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “I simply stroll, as quick as I can.”

Lindberg jogs around her neighbourhood at the break of dawn and does not budge to excuses. She told 11 Alive, “I always say I’m never going to do it again.” She added, “I guess I just don’t know any better. As soon as I get across that finish line, all the aches and pains just disappear.”

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 18:46 IST
