scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Defying odds, 96-year-old woman lifts 53-pound barbell with a gracious smile, inspires netizens

Suffering from cracked vertebrae after a fall several years ago, Merce struggled to walk and relied on a walker. Mark, her son, brought her to the gym in February last year and she started with a very high rack pull at 11 pounds.

96 year old woman lifts weight, weightlifting by elderly, good news, working out, 96 year old woman working out in gym, indian express Merce’s bright smile and strength training inspired several users

When one has an indomitable spirit and perseverance, they become unstoppable. Defying odds, a 96-year-old woman continues to lift weights to regain mobility even after her doctors had little hope. A video showing the elderly woman lifting a barbell with a gracious smile on her face has spread cheer online and spread positivity among netizens.

Praising her, popular Twitter page Good New Movement shared the video and wrote, “MONDAY MOTIVATION: 96-yr-old Merce is a force! Look at that beautiful smile!” The clip was initially shared by Starting Strength, a gym in Cincinnati, Ohio, US.

ALSO READ |‘Hilarious, yet impressive’: This video of people working out in a Chinese town has the internet in awe

In their Instagram post, they elaborated about Merce’s fitness journey. Suffering from cracked vertebrae after a fall several years ago, Merce struggled to walk and relied on a walker. Merce and her son Mark were frustrated over the suggestions of physicians and specialists.

Mark brought her to the gym in February last year and she started with a very high rack pull at 11 pounds. She has been consistently working out and by December she pulled 53 pounds from the floor. “smiling the whole time in traditional Merce fashion….Thank you Merce! Your hard work and bright smile are a wonderful inspiration to our members,” read the Instagram post.

Since being shared Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 20,000 views. Merce’s bright smile and strength training inspired several users. A user commented, “That is amazing!” Another user wrote, “Remarkable.” A third user commented, “If Merce can do it we all can!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

In November last year, a mother-in-law clad in saree took the internet by storm as she lifted weights and did squats with her daughter-in-law. The 56-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu started visiting the gym after getting diagnosed with severe knee and leg pain. Wearing a saree, the woman aced multiple workout sessions and was seen getting honoured by the trainers at the gym.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 13:13 IST
Next Story

Watch: Netizens think this muscular mountain goat is a mythical creature

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close