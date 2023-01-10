Defying odds, 96-year-old woman lifts 53-pound barbell with a gracious smile, inspires netizens

When one has an indomitable spirit and perseverance, they become unstoppable. Defying odds, a 96-year-old woman continues to lift weights to regain mobility even after her doctors had little hope. A video showing the elderly woman lifting a barbell with a gracious smile on her face has spread cheer online and spread positivity among netizens.

Praising her, popular Twitter page Good New Movement shared the video and wrote, “MONDAY MOTIVATION: 96-yr-old Merce is a force! Look at that beautiful smile!” The clip was initially shared by Starting Strength, a gym in Cincinnati, Ohio, US.

MONDAY MOTIVATION: 96-yr-old Merce is a force! Look at that beautiful smile! (🎥startingstrengthcincinnati) pic.twitter.com/vwTrIQahs8 — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) January 9, 2023

In their Instagram post, they elaborated about Merce’s fitness journey. Suffering from cracked vertebrae after a fall several years ago, Merce struggled to walk and relied on a walker. Merce and her son Mark were frustrated over the suggestions of physicians and specialists.

Mark brought her to the gym in February last year and she started with a very high rack pull at 11 pounds. She has been consistently working out and by December she pulled 53 pounds from the floor. “smiling the whole time in traditional Merce fashion….Thank you Merce! Your hard work and bright smile are a wonderful inspiration to our members,” read the Instagram post.

Since being shared Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 20,000 views. Merce’s bright smile and strength training inspired several users. A user commented, “That is amazing!” Another user wrote, “Remarkable.” A third user commented, “If Merce can do it we all can!”

In November last year, a mother-in-law clad in saree took the internet by storm as she lifted weights and did squats with her daughter-in-law. The 56-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu started visiting the gym after getting diagnosed with severe knee and leg pain. Wearing a saree, the woman aced multiple workout sessions and was seen getting honoured by the trainers at the gym.