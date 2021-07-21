scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
‘951 burpees in an hour’: Brazilian man sets new Guinness Record

Laureano, a professional mixed martial art (MMA) fighter, aimed to do 1,000 burpees but couldn't achieve the target due to a leg injury that occurred just two days before the attempt.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2021 2:56:07 pm
Brazilian man sets new burpee Guinness Record, Cassiano Rodrigues Laureano did 951 Burpees,Guinness world Record, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsThe earlier record was held by Nick Anapolsky, who did 879 chest-to-ground burpees in an hour.

A Brazilian man set a new Guinness World Record in burpees, as he wished to raise funds for his niece who was born last year with severe heart disease. Cassiano Rodrigues Laureano did 951 burpees in an hour on Monday, which was incidentally his 35th birthday. This was verified by Guinness Record adjudicators.

A video of Laureano doing the burpees is going viral on Twitter, after it was shared by the news agency Reuters. It starts with him standing, then bending down to do a plank, followed by a push-up before standing up again.

“I’m tired”, Laureano told the news website after he completed the record at the city’s Tricolor Fight Team gym.“It didn’t go as smoothly as I thought it would go “But I’m very, very happy with the accomplishment.”

According to the news report, Laureano, a professional mixed martial art (MMA) fighter, aimed to do 1,000 burpees, but couldn’t achieve the target, due to a leg injury that occurred just two days before the attempt. He was determined to raise funds for his niece Rebecca, as he wasn’t sure when he would see her.

“I don’t know when I’ll get to see them,” said Laureano, who has not met Rebecca and her family, since he moved to Singapore in May 2019. “So it’s the only thing that I can do to help … using my athleticism.”

Sharing why he decided on burpees, Laureano told the news website that he picked one of the “toughest single exercises” that can be performed because it would be no fun if he wasn’t attempting the hardest one. “I could choose jumping jacks but it’s so easy … It has to be something that challenges yourself to become something better.”

The earlier record was held by Nick Anapolsky, who did 879 chest-to-ground burpees in an hour.

