‘Just being together’: 95-year-old man marries for first time. Watch video

Age is no bar when it comes to matters of the heart. People may find love as they grow old and it is never too late to tie the knot. An elderly man in the United Kingdom has proven just that by getting married for the first time at the age of 95.

Julian Moyle married 84-year-old Valerie Williams on May 19 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Cardiff. The couple had first met at the church 23 years ago and Moyle proposed to Williams on February 4, this year.

A heart-warming video featuring the couple has surfaced online. In the video shared by WalesOnline, Williams can be heard saying that she cannot believe the two are now married. Replying to Williams’s remark, Moyle says, “I think it’s marvellous.” Williams also talks about Moyle’s plans to go to Australia later in the year. “Just being together. Be lovely. Julian plans on going to Australia later in the year,” she says.

Moyle then says, “With you, though.”

After which Williams says, “But, this is going to be our honeymoon. It’s going to be delayed.”

Making the audience break out in laughter, the 95-year-old man says, “I can’t remember any other marriages…”

He then affectionately talks about Williams and says, “Yes. She’s so kind and giving, you know, loving and giving.”

Expressing love for his wife, Moyle asks Williams how she would like to kiss. Williams replies, “I know what he would like to do and he is not going to bend me over backwards in an operatic manner.” Both of them then share a kiss and the guests can be heard egging them on.

As per WalesOnline, around 40 guests attended the wedding ceremony. Commemorating Moyle’s operatic career, an opera performance was organised during the event. Moyle had migrated to the UK from Australia in 1954. He worked as a soloist in the Welsh National Opera from 1970 to 1982.