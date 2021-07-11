scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 11, 2021
This 94-year-old fulfilled her lifelong wish to see herself in a white wedding gown

Tucker’s dream of trying out a wedding dress finally came true after one of her granddaughters booked her an appointment at a bridal store.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 11, 2021 3:00:48 pm
94 year old woman wears wedding gown for the first time viral video, black woman, black righs, black lives matter, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsSharing how she was grateful for her grandchildren's effort. Tucker confessed that she didn't want to take the dress off.

Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker, a 94-year-old from Birmingham, Alabama, had always wanted to wear a white gown at her wedding in 1952. But in those days, black women were not allowed into bridal shops and she was forced to borrow a dress on her special day.

However, Tucker’s dream of trying out a wedding dress finally came true after one of her granddaughters booked her an appointment at a bridal store.

“Our grandmother has sacrificed so much for us, so to be able to turn around and grant her a ‘want,’ that was just priceless for me,” Angela Strozier, one of Tucker’s granddaughters, told ABC. A video of Tucker in a gorgeous white wedding dress has now gone viral.

Watch the video here:

“I looked in the mirror at myself wanting to know who is that,” Tucker told ABC. “Yeah, I was very excited! I felt great! I told ya, it felt just like I was getting married!” Tucker confessed that she didn’t want to take off the wedding gown, the website reported.

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens with many calling Tucker the most beautiful bride they have seen. However, many were also shocked by the fact that black women were not allowed in bridal shops during that time.

