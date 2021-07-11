This 94-year-old fulfilled her lifelong wish to see herself in a white wedding gown

Sharing how she was grateful for her grandchildren's effort. Tucker confessed that she didn't want to take the dress off.

Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker, a 94-year-old from Birmingham, Alabama, had always wanted to wear a white gown at her wedding in 1952. But in those days, black women were not allowed into bridal shops and she was forced to borrow a dress on her special day.

However, Tucker’s dream of trying out a wedding dress finally came true after one of her granddaughters booked her an appointment at a bridal store.

“Our grandmother has sacrificed so much for us, so to be able to turn around and grant her a ‘want,’ that was just priceless for me,” Angela Strozier, one of Tucker’s granddaughters, told ABC. A video of Tucker in a gorgeous white wedding dress has now gone viral.

Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker, who was married in 1952, always wanted to wear a wedding dress. But at the time Black women weren’t allowed in bridal shops. Now 94, her dream is coming true. https://t.co/hwaA5v9T9B pic.twitter.com/qlJ84ejemX — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2021

“I looked in the mirror at myself wanting to know who is that,” Tucker told ABC. “Yeah, I was very excited! I felt great! I told ya, it felt just like I was getting married!” Tucker confessed that she didn’t want to take off the wedding gown, the website reported.

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens with many calling Tucker the most beautiful bride they have seen. However, many were also shocked by the fact that black women were not allowed in bridal shops during that time.

She was 25 in 1952. Imagine, ladies, being in your twenties and knowing you cannot walk into a department store or bridal boutique. This is one of the reasons why so many of our ancestors were such talented designers, seamstresses, tailors, etc. Jacqueline Bouvier married JFK … — O C Chef (@O_C_Chef_Girl) July 10, 2021

We will never forget — Mrs. 🔔 (@BrittanyRBell) July 10, 2021

What? Not allowed in bridal shops wtf? How am I today years old learning this? It is amazing she got to do it now and she looks beautiful but my freaking parents and grandparents have a lot more explaining to do. — RonToye (@Ronald_Toye_III) July 10, 2021

I was born a yr after Mrs.Tucker married, & I’m kinda baffled by all the people who are shocked & angered by the fact Black women couldn’t shop in bridal shops. WHAT DO U THINK THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT WAS ABOUT?!? It was about more than voting & housing. RACISM was systemic.>> — G-Ma Cathy (@CathyWanza) July 10, 2021