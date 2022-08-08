scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

93-year-old UK woman completes fifth high-flying challenge. Watch video

According to The Independent, Bromage’s attempt was to raise funds for palliative care charity Sue Ryder. The report said that she was inspired to strap herself to a plane after watching a chocolate bar ad on television.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 8, 2022 8:41:36 pm
elderly woman high flying challenge, 93 year old woman wingwalking, wingwalker, adventure, wingwalking video, indian expressThe aircraft flips, lands later and the blithe-spirited woman is seen amusedly descending from the plane.

Proving the maxim – age is just a number – to be correct, a 93-year-old woman from the UK completed her fifth high-flying challenge as a wing walker.

For the uninitiated, wing walking is an act of moving along the wings of a moving aeroplane.

ALSO READ |71-year-old ‘Granny Jordan’ wins the internet with her basketball skills in Mexico. Watch video

Watch the video here:

In a video shared by BBC Gloucestershire on Facebook, nonagenarian Betty Bromage is seen waving as the flight takes off. She is seen calmly standing on top of the aircraft as it hovers. The aircraft flips, lands later and the blithe-spirited woman is seen amusedly descending from the plane.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watchesPremium
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumpsPremium
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumps
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...Premium
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...

Bromage is heard saying in the video, “It was great, yeah it was great. It was a bit bluurrrrrbbllele at the top there! But yeah, I enjoyed it, yeah. It’s just quite exhilarating, it’s different. Things you’ve never done before, if you haven’t tried it, you ought to. Well I can’t do a lot of things you see but this is something.”

Brian Corns, the pilot, is heard saying, “I was absolutely petrified to be honest with you! 93 years old and I don’t know who was more scared – her or me. I think she’s an amazing lady, absolutely incredible. We were doing 130 miles an hour at the bottom. Pulled three and a half g over to the top. I was watching Betty the whole time, just to make sure she was alright and enjoying it and she was.”

According to The Independent, Bromage’s attempt was to raise funds for palliative care charity Sue Ryder. The report said that she was inspired to strap herself to a plane after watching a chocolate bar ad on television. She has been fundraising since the age of 87 and remains undeterred even though she has a pacemaker and arthritis in her neck.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 08:41:36 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

3

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

4

Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

5

Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
What is an IMEI number, how can police use it in cases of mobile phone th...
What is an IMEI number, how can police use it in cases of mobile phone th...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Ayodhya list of 'illegal colonisers': From Mayor to 2-term BJP MLA to ex-...
Ayodhya list of 'illegal colonisers': From Mayor to 2-term BJP MLA to ex-...
Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Premium
Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement