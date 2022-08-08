93-year-old UK woman completes fifth high-flying challenge. Watch video

August 8, 2022 8:41:36 pm
Proving the maxim – age is just a number – to be correct, a 93-year-old woman from the UK completed her fifth high-flying challenge as a wing walker.
For the uninitiated, wing walking is an act of moving along the wings of a moving aeroplane.
Watch the video here:
In a video shared by BBC Gloucestershire on Facebook, nonagenarian Betty Bromage is seen waving as the flight takes off. She is seen calmly standing on top of the aircraft as it hovers. The aircraft flips, lands later and the blithe-spirited woman is seen amusedly descending from the plane.
Subscriber Only Stories
Bromage is heard saying in the video, “It was great, yeah it was great. It was a bit bluurrrrrbbllele at the top there! But yeah, I enjoyed it, yeah. It’s just quite exhilarating, it’s different. Things you’ve never done before, if you haven’t tried it, you ought to. Well I can’t do a lot of things you see but this is something.”
Brian Corns, the pilot, is heard saying, “I was absolutely petrified to be honest with you! 93 years old and I don’t know who was more scared – her or me. I think she’s an amazing lady, absolutely incredible. We were doing 130 miles an hour at the bottom. Pulled three and a half g over to the top. I was watching Betty the whole time, just to make sure she was alright and enjoying it and she was.”
According to The Independent, Bromage’s attempt was to raise funds for palliative care charity Sue Ryder. The report said that she was inspired to strap herself to a plane after watching a chocolate bar ad on television. She has been fundraising since the age of 87 and remains undeterred even though she has a pacemaker and arthritis in her neck.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham’s Ek Villain Returns fails to breach Rs 40 crore mark
Subhash Ghai on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Pardes: ‘Kept reminding him he has to avoid his romantic side’
Idol of Goddess Parvati stolen from temple in Kumbakonam traced to US after 50 years
Elderly woman and son slip while boarding train, RPF staffer comes to rescue. Watch video
Vijay is like a family member, Ajith has a lot of internal power: Aamir Khan
As session ends, BJP MPs protest in LS over attack on fellow MP
Omaxe row: At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women residents who refused to back down
Derek O’Brien to Naidu: ‘You would’ve tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure…didn’t happen’
International Cat Day 2022: Five ways to take care of your feline friends
Power sector employees, engineers protest against Electricity Amendment Bill: AIPEF
CUET UG 2022: Today’s exam postponed for Itanagar aspirants due to heavy landslides; check new schedule here
Govind Pansare murder: Responsibility of probe agencies to ensure perpetrators brought to book, not emboldened, says Bombay HC