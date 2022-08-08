93-year-old UK woman completes fifth high-flying challenge. Watch video

Proving the maxim – age is just a number – to be correct, a 93-year-old woman from the UK completed her fifth high-flying challenge as a wing walker.

For the uninitiated, wing walking is an act of moving along the wings of a moving aeroplane.

Watch the video here:



In a video shared by BBC Gloucestershire on Facebook, nonagenarian Betty Bromage is seen waving as the flight takes off. She is seen calmly standing on top of the aircraft as it hovers. The aircraft flips, lands later and the blithe-spirited woman is seen amusedly descending from the plane.

Bromage is heard saying in the video, “It was great, yeah it was great. It was a bit bluurrrrrbbllele at the top there! But yeah, I enjoyed it, yeah. It’s just quite exhilarating, it’s different. Things you’ve never done before, if you haven’t tried it, you ought to. Well I can’t do a lot of things you see but this is something.”

Brian Corns, the pilot, is heard saying, “I was absolutely petrified to be honest with you! 93 years old and I don’t know who was more scared – her or me. I think she’s an amazing lady, absolutely incredible. We were doing 130 miles an hour at the bottom. Pulled three and a half g over to the top. I was watching Betty the whole time, just to make sure she was alright and enjoying it and she was.”

According to The Independent, Bromage’s attempt was to raise funds for palliative care charity Sue Ryder. The report said that she was inspired to strap herself to a plane after watching a chocolate bar ad on television. She has been fundraising since the age of 87 and remains undeterred even though she has a pacemaker and arthritis in her neck.